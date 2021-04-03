તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાસ્કર વિશેષ:ટ્રાફિક પોલીસ પર હુમલા રોકવા 1388 બોડી કેમેરા

મુંબઈ40 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ફડણવીસે ઘોષણા કર્યાના ત્રણ વર્ષ પછી આખરે ઉપકરણો અપાયા

ટ્રાફિક પોલીસ પર હુમલો રોકવા માટે ભૂતપૂર્વ મુખ્ય મંત્રી દેવેન્દ્ર ફડણવીસે ઘોષણા કરી તેના ત્રણથી વધુ વર્ષ પછી આખરે 1388 બોડી કેમેરા ટ્રાફિક વિભાગને આપવામાં આવ્યા છે. મુંબઈના 34 ટ્રાફિક વિભાગમાં આ કેમેરા વહેંચવામાં આવશે. દરેક વિભાગને ટ્રાફિકના ભારને આધારે કમસેકમ 30 બોડી કેમેરા અપાશે.

સપ્ટેમ્બર 2016માં ફડણવીસ સરકારે ટ્રાફિક પોલીસ કર્મચારીઓને બોડી કેમેરા આપવાની જોગવાઈની ઘોષણા કરી હતી. 23 ઓગસ્ટ, 2016ના રોજ 17 વર્ષનો એક કિશોર યોગ્ય દસ્તાવેજો અને હેલ્મેટ વિના બાઈક ચલાવતો હતો. તેની સાથે તેનો 24 વર્ષીય ભાઈ પણ હતો. ટ્રાફિક કોન્સ્ટેબલ વિલાસ શિંદેએ તેમને રોક્યા હતા. તે સમયે આરોપીઓએ દલીલો શરૂ કરી હતી, જે પછી શિંદેના માથામાં જોરથી બાંબૂનો ફટકો માર્યો હતો. શિંદેને માતામાં ગંભીર ઈજા પહોંચી હતી.તેને નજીકની હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ કર્યો હતો, પરંતુ 31 ઓગસ્ટે તેનું મોત થયું હતું. આ કેસમાં 24 વર્ષના આરોપીને આજીવન કેદની સજા થઈ હતી, પરંતુ તે પૂર્વે ટ્રાફિક પોલીસ પર છાશવારે થતા હુમલાઓનો મુદ્દો બહુ ગાજ્યો હતો. આથી ફડણવીસ સરકારે બોડી કેમેરા આપવાની ઘોષણા કરી હતી, જે હવે ટ્રાફિક પોલીસને મળશે.

બોડી કેમેરાનું વજન ફક્ત 85 ગ્રામ છે. તે ટ્રાફિક પોલીસના યુનિફોર્મના છાતી પર બીજા બટન પર ગોઠવવામાં આવશે. કેમેરામાં એચડી ક્વોલિટી વિડિયો અને ઓડિયો રેકોર્ડ થશે. તેમાં નાઈટ વિઝન પણ છે અને ધૂળ તથા જળ પ્રતિરોધક છે. તેની બેટરી 10 કલાક સુધી ચાલશ. તેમાં 10 કલાક સુધી ફૂટેજ સ્ટોર કરી શકાશે, એમ ટ્રાફિક વિભાગના ડીસીપી નંદકુમાર ઠાકુરે જણાવ્યું હતું.

એક દિવસની તાલીમ અપાશે
હાલમાં બે હપ્તામાં 1388 કેમેરા મળ્યા છે, જે વરલીના મુખ્ય કાર્યાલયમાં સુપરત કરવામાં આવ્યા છે, જ્યાંથી હવે સંબંધિતોને વહેંચવામાં આવશે. કેમેરા ઉપભોક્તા મૈત્રીપૂર્ણ છે. આમ છતાં દરેક ટ્રાફિક પોલીસને એક દિવસની તાલીમ આપવામાં આવે. આગામી દસ દિવસમાં આ કેમેરાનો ઉપયોગ શરૂ કરવામાં આવશે. દરેક વિભાગમાં ટ્રાફિકની સ્થિતિને આધારે કેમેરા ફાળવવામાં આવશે. જોકે એક વિભાગને કમસેકમ 30 કેમેરા ફાળવવામાં આવશે.

આ કેમેરા થકી ટ્રાફિક પોલીસનું લાઈવ મોનિટરિંગ કરી શકાય તેવી વ્યવસ્થા પણ વિચારવામાં આવી રહી છે. આ કેમેરા ટ્રાફિક નિયમોનું ઉલ્લંઘન કરનાર સિવાય આંદોલન, હુલ્લડ વગેરે કિસ્સાઓમાં પણ ઉપયોગ કરવામાં આવશે.

10 કલાક સુધી ઉપયોગ કરી શકાશે
ટ્રાફિક પોલીસ આ કેમેરા 10 કલાક સુધી ઉપયોગ કરી શકશે અથવા સમસ્યા જણાય ત્યારે પણ ચાલુ કરીને પછી બંધ કરી શકે છે. આ વિડિયો પછી કોઈ પણ અનિચ્છનીય ઘટનાના સંજોગોમાં કોર્ટ કેસમાં પુરાવા તરીકે ઉપયોગ કરવામાં આવશે. દિવસને અંતે પોલીસ સંબંધિત ટ્રાફિક વિભાગમાં કેમેરા લઈ જશે, જ્યાં તેનો ડેટા સ્ટોર કરાશે. એક મહિના માટે ડેટા સ્ટોર રખાશે, જે પછી જરૂર જણાય તો રખાશે, અન્યથા કામનો ડેટા નહીં હોય તે ડિલીટ કરાશે, એમ તેમણે જણાવ્યું હતું.

