રેસક્યુ:શિકેરના આજાજી ફાર્મમાં ફરતો દીપડો પાંજરે પુરાયો

માયપુર/વાલોડએક કલાક પહેલા
શિકેર ગામે આજાજી ફાર્મમાં એક માસથી ફરતો દીપડો પાંજરે પુરાયો
શિકેર ગામે આજાજી ફાર્મમાં એક માસથી ફરતો દીપડો પાંજરે પુરાયો
  • છેલ્લાં એક માસથી દીપડો દેખાતો હતો

વાલોડ તાલુકાના શિકેર ગામે આજાજી ઓર્ગેનિક ફાર્મ તથા તેની આજુબાજુના ખેતરોમાં છેલ્લાં એક માસથી આંટા ફેરા મારતી ત્રણ વર્ષીય દીપડી આખરે પાંજરે પુરાઇ હતી. વાલોડ અને શિકેર ગામની બોર્ડર પર આવેલા અને જંગલને અડીને આવેલ આજાજી ઓર્ગેનિક ફાર્મ કે જે ઓર્ગેનિક ખેતી માટે પ્રખ્યાત છે.

તે ખેતરમાં દીપડો છેલ્લા 1 મહિનાથી આવનજાવન કરતો હતો. ખેતરમાં રખેવાળી કરતા બે કૂતરાઓનું શિકાર પણ કર્યો હતો. જે અંગે ખેતમજૂરોએ દીપડાના પગલા જોતા માલિક પ્રવીણભાઈ દેસાઈ ઓવિયાણવાળાને જાણ કરતા માલિકે જંગલખાતા વિભાગના કર્મચારીઓને જાણ કરી હતી. જંગલખાતા દ્વારા ચાર દિવસ અગાઉ મારણ સાથે પાંજરું મુકવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

દીપડો ગતરાત્રિ દરમ્યાન મારણ ખાવાની લાલચે પાંજરામાં આવતા રાત્રી દરમ્યાન પાંજરે પુરાઇ હતી. આજે સવારે ખેતર માલિક ખેતરે આવતી દીપડીને પાંજરે પુરાયેલ જોતા વનવિભાગના કર્મીઓ ફોરેસ્ટર જોશી,વિજયભાઈ બોજિયા અને WCCB સભ્ય ઇમરાન ભાઈ વૈદને જાણ કરતાં તેઓ આજાજી ફાર્મ પર આવી દીપડીનો કબ્જો લઇ વાલોડ ખાતે વન વિભાગની નર્સરી પર લઇ ગયા હતા. રાત્રિ દરમિયાન ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ જંગલમાં છોડી દેવાની કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવશે. વન વિભાગના અધિકારીઓનાં જણાવ્યા મુજબ દીપડીની ઉમર ત્રણ વર્ષની હોવાનું અનુમાન છે.

