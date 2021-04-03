તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

શંકાકુશંકા:ચોરી કરતા ચોરને લોકોએ પકડી પોલીસને સોંપ્યો જ્યારે પોલીસ ચોપડે તેને નાસી ગયેલો દર્શાવાયો

સોનગઢએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સોનગઢમાં ચોરીના બનાવમાં રંગેહાથ ઝડપાયેલા ચોરને નાસી ગયો હોવાનું દર્શાવાતા શંકાકુશંકા

સોનગઢના જુનાગામ વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા એક કોમ્પ્લેક્ષમાં બુધવાર ધોળે દિવસે એક ચોર ઈસમે એક બંધ ફલેટના તાળા તોડી એમાં પ્રવેશ કરી ચોરી કરવાનો પ્રયાસ કરી રહ્યો હતો ત્યારે અચાનક ઘરમાલિક મહિલા પરત આવી જતા અને બુમાબુમ થતા લોકો ભેગા થઇ ગયા હતા અને એક ચોરને રંગેહાથ દબોચી લીધા બાદ પોલીસને સોંપી દીધો હતો. જો કે આ બનાવ અંગે નોંધાયેલ ફરિયાદમાં ફરિયાદીએ આ ચોર ઈસમ નાસી ગયો હોવાનું લખાવતા પોલીસ કામગીરી અંગે અનેક શંકાકુશંકા થઇ રહી છે.

સોનગઢના સૂરજ કોમ્લેક્ષમાં રહેતા સંતોષબહેન અગ્રવાલ બુધવારે મકાનને તાળું મારી શાકભાજી લેવા બજારમાં ગયા હતા.પાછળથી ચોર દરવાજાના નકૂચાને તોડી ઘરમાં પ્રવેશી કબાટના ખાના ખાલી કરી રહ્યો હતો ત્યારે જ સંતોષબહેન પરત આવતા ઘરમાં પ્રવેશે તે પહેલા જ સામે અજાણ્યો મળતા એમણે ચોર ચોર એવી બૂમો મારતા લોકો ભેગા થઇ ગયા હતા અને ભાગવાનો પ્રયાસ કરતા એક ચોરને રંગેહાથ ઝડપી લઇ મેથીપાક આપ્યા બાદ પોલીસને સોંપી દીધો હતો.

ચોર લોકોના હાથે ઝડપાતા તેનો અન્ય સાથીદાર બાઈક GJ-05-LS-1727 સ્થળ પર મૂકી નાસી ગયો હતો અને પોલીસે બાઈકનો પણ કબ્જો લીધો હતો. પાછળથી નોંધાયેલી ફરિયાદમાં જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે ચોર ફરિયાદી બહેન આવી જતા પગથિયાં પરથી ભાગી ગયેલો એવું લખાવવામાં આવ્યું છે અને બીજો ઈસમ યુનિકોર્ન બાઈક પર બેસી જતા આવતા દેખાય છે એવો ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો છે. બંને ઈસમોએ એકબીજાની મદદગારી કરી ચોરી કરવાનો પ્રયાસ કરતા ગુનો દાખલ કર્યો છે.

ચોર પકડાયો ત્યારે લોકોએ વિડીયો પણ બનાવ્યો હતો
સુરજ કોમ્પ્લેક્ષમાં ચોરીનો પ્રયાસ કરનારને સ્થાનિકોએ દબોચી પોલીસને સોંપ્યો હતો, જયારે એ ઝડપાયો ત્યારે કેટલાકે વિડિયો પણ મોબાઈલમાં ઉતારી લીધો હતો. એ હાલમાં સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર પણ જોવા મળે છે. આ સ્થિતિમાં ફરિયાદમાં ચોર પગથિયાંથી ઉતરી નાસી ગયો હોવાની બાબતનો ફરિયાદમાં ઉલ્લેખ કરતા શંકાકુશંકા ઉભી થઇ રહી છે.

