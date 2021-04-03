તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:પાઘડધુવા નજીક બાઈક સ્લીપ થતાં વિદ્યાર્થીનું મોત, અન્ય યુવકને ઇજા

સોનગઢએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સાતકાશીથી બાઈક લઇ વાળ કપાવવા આવેલા યુવકોને અકસ્માત

સોનગઢ તાલુકાના બોરદા રોડ પર આવેલા પાઘડધુવા ગામની સીમમાં સર્જાયેલા અકસ્માતના એક બનાવમાં બાઈક સ્લીપ થઇ જતા બે યુવકો રોડ પર પટકાયા હતા. આ બંનેને માથામાં ગંભીર ઇજા સાથે સુરત સિવિલ ખાતે ખસેડાયા હતા, જ્યાં આ પૈકીના એક 17 વર્ષીય વિદ્યાર્થીનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું.

સાતકાશી ગામે રહેતા કિશનભાઇ વસાવાનો દીકરો પ્રફુલ્લ કિશનભાઇ વસાવા(17) ધોરણ દશમાં અભ્યાસ કરતો હતો અને હાલમાં પરીક્ષામાં નાપાસ થયેલ હોય ઘરે જ હતો. પ્રફુલ્લ અને એનો મિત્ર આયુષ દિનેશભાઇ વસાવા ગત પાંચમી જાન્યુઆરીએ પોતાના એક સગાની બાઈક લઈ નજીક આવેલા પાઘડધુવા ગામે વાળ કપાવવા માટે જવા નીકળ્યા હતા.

આ બાઈક પાઘડધુવા ગામની સીમમાં થઇ પસાર થઇ રહી હતી ત્યારે ચાલક પ્રફુલ્લ વસાવાએ પોતાનું બાઈક ગફલતભરી રીતે હંકારતા બાઈક રોડ સાઈડ પર સ્લીપ થઇ ગઈ હતી. આ બનાવમાં પ્રફુલ્લ અને આયુષને માથામાં અને શરીરના અન્યો ભાગોએ ગંભીર ઇજા થતા એમને પ્રથમ સારવાર માટે સોનગઢ-વ્યારા અને બાદમાં સુરત ખાતે ખસેડાયા હતા. જ્યાં સારવાર દરમિયાન પ્રફુલ્લ કિશન વસાવા(17) નું ગત 15મીએ મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. આ અંગે ખટોદરા પોલીસે ગુનો દાખલ કરી સોનગઢ પોલીસ મથકે મોકલતા પોલીસે કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી કરી હતી.

