ધરપકડ:સુરત રેંજમાં 5 ઘરફોડ ચોરીમાં સંડોવાયેલા મહારાષ્ટ્રની રાજા ગેંગના 3 આરોપી પકડાયા

સોનગઢએક કલાક પહેલા
  • દક્ષિણ ગુજરાતના ચીખલી, નવસારી, કાકરાપાર અને સોનગઢ પોલીસ મથક વિસ્તારમાં થયેલ ચોરીનો ભેદ ઉકેલાયો

સુરત રેન્જ વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા જુદાજુદા પોલીસ મથકે નોંધાયેલા પાંચ જેટલા ચોરીના ગુનામાં સંડોવાયેલા ત્રણ આરોપી પોલીસની ગિરફ્તમાં આવ્યા હતા. તેમની પાસેથી તાપી એલસીબી દ્વારા ચોરીના મનાતા ચાંદીના દાગીના, રોકડા રૂપિયા મળી કૂલ 4,92,500 રૂપિયાનો મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. સોનગઢ જુનાગામ ખાતે થયેલ ચોરીના પ્રયાસ દરમિયાન એક આરોપી ઈસમ લોકોની મદદ વડે પોલીસની ગિરફ્તમાં આવ્યો હતો અને એની પુછપરછમાં ઘરફોડ ચોરી કરતી ગેંગના અન્ય સભ્યો પણ ઝડપાઇ ગયા હતા.

એલસીબીને મળેલ બાતમીના આધારે માંડળ ટોલનાકા પાસેથી પસારથી એક બાઈકને અટકાવી તપાસ કરતા એના ચાલક અને સાથીદારની અંગઝડતી કરતા ચોરીના મનાતા ચાંદીના દાગીના અને રોકડ મળી કુલ 4,92,500 નો મુદ્દામાલ સિઝ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો અને એમની પાસેથી ચોરીની એક બાઈક પણ મળી આવી હતી. જે પણ કબ્જે લેવામાં આવી હતી.આરોપીઓ પાસેથી મળી આવેલી ચીજવસ્તુઓ ચોરીમાં અથવા છળકપટમાં મેળવેલ હોવાનું જણાતા એલસીબીએ સોનગઢ પોલીસ મથકે કલમ 102 અને 41(1) D પ્રમાણે એન્ટ્રી કરાવી હતી.

ઝડપાયેલા આરોપીઓની પૂછપરછ કરતા એમણે નવસારીના રૂરલ પોલીસ સ્ટેશન વિસ્તારમાં, ચીખલી પોલીસ મથકના વિસ્તારમાં, કાકરાપાર પોલીસ અને સોનગઢ પોલીસ મથકના વિસ્તારમાં પણ બે ઠેકાણે ચોરી કરી હતી કે ચોરીનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હોવાના ગુના નોંધાયા હતા. એ ગુનાઓ ઉકેલાયા હતા.

પકડાયેલા આરોપીઓ માં કિશોર ઉર્ફે કેશિયો ઉર્ફે સુભાષ તેજરાવ ઉર્ફે આત્મારામભાઈ પાટીલ (વાયડ)હાલ રહે શ્રીરામનગર લમ્બે હનુમાન રોડ,વરાછા,સુરત મૂળ રહે.મેરાખુર્દ, તા. ચીખલી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર, શંકર તાતેરાવ કિટ્ટેવાલે રહે.ગોલાણી નગર વરાછારોડ,સુરત મૂળ ચોકીવાડી જી. કલ્યાણ અને સૂરજ ઉર્ફે સરોજ રાજુભાઈ જાધવ રહે.ગાયત્રી મંદિર, ભટાર સુરત મૂળ રહે.વેરાગઢ જી.બુલઢાણા મહારાષ્ટ્રનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. આ અંગે તાપી એલસીબી પોલીસે વધુ તપાસ શરૂ કરી હતી.

ચોરીમાં પકડાયેલા આરોપીઓ મહારાષ્ટ્રની રાજા ગેંગના
આ બનાવમાં ઝડપાયેલા આરોપીઓ મહારાષ્ટ્રના બુલઢાણા જિલ્લામાં ઘરફોડ ચોરી કરતી રાજા ગેંગના સભ્યો હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું છે, જેનો લીડર રાજેન્દ્ર ઉર્ફે રાજા સોનુ ભોંસલે છે.આરોપીઓ પૈકી કિશોર ઉર્ફે કેશિયો અને સૂરજ ઉર્ફે સરોજ જાધવ આ ગેંગના રીઢા ચોર હોવાનું તપાસમાં ખુલ્યું છે.આરોપી કેશિયાએ ગુજરાત અને મહારાષ્ટ્ર રાજ્યમાં 70 થી વધુ ચોરી કરી છે જયારે સુરજ જાધવે મહારાષ્ટ્ર અને મધ્યપ્રદેશ રાજ્યમાં 20 જેટલી ચોરીઓ કરી હોવાનું કબુલ્યું છે.

ચોરીના ગુનામાં વપરાયેલું બાઈક પણ ચોરીનું નીકળ્યું
તપાસ દરમિયાન આરોપીઓ પાસે થી એક હોન્ડા યુનિકોર્ન બાઈક નંબર GJ-05-LS-1727 પણ મળી આવી હતી. આરોપીઓની પુછપરછમાં આ બાઈક તેમણે મહારાષ્ટ્રના બુલઢાણાં જિલ્લાના ચીખલી ખાતેના બેલબજારમાંથી ચોરી કરી લાવ્યા હોવાની કબૂલાત કરી હતી.

