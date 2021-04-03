તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

માંગ:કુકરમુંડા તાલુકાના તોરંદા ગ્રામ પંચાયતમાં છત વગરનું સ્મશાન ઘર

નિઝરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સ્મશાન ઘરનું કામ કોન્ટ્રાકટર દ્વારા અધૂરું છોડી દેવાતા પૂર્ણ કરવાની માંગ

કુકરમુંડા તાલુકાના તોરંદા અને ગોરાપાડા ગામની સ્મશાન ભૂમિમાં બનાવેલા સ્મશાન ઘરનું કામ કોન્ટ્રાકટર દ્વારા અધૂરું છોડી દેતા સ્મશાન ઘર હાડપિંજર જેવી અવસ્થામાં હોય તેવું લાગી રહ્યું છે. તેમજ લાખો રૂપિયાનો ભ્રષ્ટાચાર આચરવામાં આવ્યું હોય તેવું અહી સ્પષ્ટ દેખાઈ રહ્યું છે. જેથી જવાબદાર તંત્ર દ્વારા યોગ્ય તપાસ કરી અધૂરા સ્મશાન ઘરને પુરું કરવાની કામગીરી હાથ ધરવામાં આવે તેવી માંગ ગ્રામજનો દ્વારા કરવામાં આવી છે.

તોરંદામાં ગોરાપાડા ફળિયાનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. ગામની વસ્તી અંદાજે 2500થી વધુ છે. ગામમાં લાખો રૂપિયાના ખર્ચે સ્મશાન ઘર બનાવવામાં આવ્યું હતું. તે સમયે આવા સ્મશાન ઘરો બનાવા તાલુકા પંચાયત કે જિલ્લા પંચાયતના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ સરપંચની દેખરેખમાં બનાવાનો નિર્દેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. સ્મશાન ઘર બનાવવામાં વેઠ ઉતારીને લાખોનો ભ્રષ્ટાચાર આચરવામાં આવ્યો હોવાનું સ્પસ્ટ જણાઈ રહ્યું છે.

સ્મશાન ઘરને 5 વર્ષથી વધારે સમય વીતી જવા આવ્યો છે. છતાં સ્મશાન ઘરને વ્યવસ્થિત રીતે, તથા નિયમ અનુસાર છત ન મળતા સ્મશાન ઘર હાડપિંજર જેવી અવસ્થામાં હોય તેવું લાગી રહ્યું છે.જેથી ા જવાબદાર અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા આ સ્મશાન ઘરની મુલાકાત કરવામાં આવે અને વ્યવસ્થિત રીતે સ્મશાન ઘર બનાવવામાં આવે તેવી માંગ ગામના લોકો કરી રહ્યા છે.

