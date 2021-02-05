તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

માંગણી:નિઝર PHCમાં આઉટસોર્સ કર્મીઓને 3 મહિનાથી પગાર ન મળતા હડતાળ

નિઝરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
નિઝરના આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્ર ખાતે આઉટ સોર્સ તરીકે ફરજ બજાવતા કર્મચારીઓને છેલ્લા ત્રણ મહિનાથી પગાર ન મળતા હડતાળ પર ઉતર્યા.
નિઝરના આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્ર ખાતે આઉટ સોર્સ તરીકે ફરજ બજાવતા કર્મચારીઓને છેલ્લા ત્રણ મહિનાથી પગાર ન મળતા હડતાળ પર ઉતર્યા.
  • અગાઉ તાપી જિલ્લા કલેક્ટરને પણ રજૂઆત કરી પણ હજુ પગાર મળ્યો નથી

નિઝર PHC ખાતે ફરજ બજાવતા વર્ગ 3 અને વર્ગ 4ના કર્મચારીઓને છેલ્લા 3 માસથી પગાર ન મળતાં આરોગ્ય કર્મચારીઓ આજથી હડતાળ પર ઉતર્યા છે. પગાર ન થાય તો કામગીરીથી દૂર રહ્યા હતા. વિશ્વ એન્ટરપ્રાઈઝના કોન્ટ્રાકટ બેઝ પર નિઝર CHC અને PHC ખાતે ફરજ બજાવતા વર્ગ 3 અને વર્ગ 4 ના આરોગ્ય કર્મચારીઓને છેલ્લાં ત્રણ માસથી પગાર ન મળતાં આરોગ્ય કર્મચારીઓ આજથી હડતાળ પર ઉતર્યા છે. કોરોનાં મહામારીના સમયમાં કોરોના વોરિયર્સ તરીકે ઉમદા કામગીરી કરી રહ્યા છે, જ્યારે આ કોરોના વરિયર્સને છેલ્લાં ત્રણ માસથી પગાર ન મળતા પોતાના પરીવારનુ ગુજરાન ચલાવવા મુશ્કેલી પડતા આખરે આ કર્મચારીઓએ હડતાળનો માર્ગ અપનાવ્યો છે.

