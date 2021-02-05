તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:વાપી પોલીસ મથકમાં પાંચ વર્ષથી વોન્ટેડ આરોપી ડોલવણથી પકડાયો

વ્યારાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

તાપી જિલ્લા દ્વારા એસઓજી દ્વારા ડોલવણ ખાતે વાપી પોલીસ મથકના પાંચ વર્ષથી વોન્ટેડ રહેલા આરોપીને ઝડપી પાડી તેની અટક કરી કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી.તાપી એસ.ઓ.જી એચ ગોહિલને બાતમી મળી હતી કે વાપી પોલીસમાં દારૂના ગુનામાં વોન્ટેડ ડોલવણ વિસ્તારમાં ફરી રહ્યો છે. જે આધારે એસ.ઓ.જી ટીમના પોકો ધનંજય ભાઈ, વિપુલ ભાઈ, દિગ્વિજયસિંહ, દાઉદભાઇ દ્વારા ડોલવણમાં પેટ્રોલીંગ કરી રહ્યા હતા. તે દરમિયાન સૂચના આપી હતી, જે મુજબ ચેતન ઉર્ફે મુન્નો ચૌધરી રહે મંગળીયા કાર્પેટ ફળિયું, ડોલવણ જેઓ પાંચ વર્ષથી વાપી ટાઉન પોલીસમાં પ્રોહી.ના ગુનામાં વોન્ટેડ હતા એસઓજીએ આરોપીની અટક કરી સ્થાનિક પોલીસને સોંપી દેવાયા હતા.

