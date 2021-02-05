તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રજુઆત:તાપી જિલ્લા પત્રકાર સેવા સંઘે SPને આવેદન આપ્યું

વ્યારા
ભાજપના ધારાસભ્ય મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ દ્વારા પત્રકારને, ‘તને બતાવી દઈશ માણસને કહીને ઠોકાવી દઈશ’ એમ કહીને જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપનાર ધારાસભ્ય સામે કડક કાર્યવાહી કરવા બાબતે તાપી જિલ્લા પત્રકાર સેવા સંઘ દ્વારા આજરોજ તાપી જીલ્લાના પોલીસ વડા સુજાતા મજમુદાર ને આવેદનપત્ર આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું.પત્રકારને દેશની ચોથી જાગીરનો દરજ્જો મળેલો છે અને પત્રકાર એ સમાજમાં એક વિશ્વસનીય પાત્રતા ધરાવે છે, પરંતુ ગત રોજ તા.08/02/2021નાં રોજ વાઘોડિયા ના ભાજપના ધારાસભ્ય મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ દ્વારા રીજનલ ચેનલના પત્રકારને “ તને બતાવી દઈશ માણસને કહીને ઠોકાવી દઈશ” એમ કહીને જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપી હતી.

અમિત ઠાકોર દ્વારા ધારાસભ્ય સામે કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવી છે. પરંતુ હજુ સુધી ધારાસભ્ય સામે કોઈ પગલાં લેવાયા નથી. તેના સમગ્ર પત્રકાર આલમમાં ઘેરા પ્રત્યાઘાત પડ્યા છે. ચોથી જાગીરને દબાણમાં લેવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરનાર ધારાસભ્યને સામે કડકમાં કડક કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવે એવી માંગ સાથે તાપી જીલ્લા પત્રકાર સેવા સંઘ દ્વારા તાપી જિલ્લા એસપી સુજાતા મજમુદા ને આવેદનપત્ર આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

