તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મિલાપ:નવસારીમાં ફૂટપાથ પર અટવાતી વ્યારાની મહિલાનો પુત્ર સાથે મિલાપ

વ્યારાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

નવસારીની અભયમ ટીમે નવસારી ખાતે રોડ પર ફરી રહેલી લકવાગ્રસ્ત મહિલાની પૂછતાછ કરી તેને વ્યારા ખાતે પોતાના ઘરે દીકરા પાસે પહોંચાડ્યા હતા.મહિલાઓ માટે 24 કલાક અભયમ 181 હેલ્પલાઈન નંબર કાર્યરત છે. તેનું શ્રેષ્ઠ ઉદાહરણ તાપી અને નવસારી જિલ્લાની ટીમે સંયુક્ત રીતે કામગીરી કરી છે. મહિલાને તેમના ઘરે પરત પહોંચાડ્યા છે. એક લકવાગ્રસ્ત વૃદ્ધ મહિલા પરિવારથી દૂર નવસારીના ફૂટપાથ પર બિમાર અને થાકેલી હાલતમાં નજરે પડતા એક વ્યક્તિ અભયમ 181 મહિલા હેલ્પલાઈનને કોલ કરી મહિલા વિશે જાણ કરે છે અને ટીમ નવસારી તાત્કાલિક ધોરણે તે મહિલા પાસે પહોંચે છે.

મહિલાને લકવો થયો હતો તેમજ શરીર પણ ધ્રુજતુ હતું. મહિલાની થેલી તપાસતા ટીમ નવસારીને તેમના જ પુત્રનો મોબાઈલ નંબર મળ્યો હતો. દિકરા સાથે સંપર્ક કરી મહિલા વિશે જાણ કરી તેમ છતા વ્યારામાં રહેતો દિકરો નવસારી આવવા આનાકાની કરતો હતો. જેથી નવસારીની અભિયમે મહિલાને વ્યારાની અભયમ ટીમને સોંપી હતી.

ટીમ વ્યારાએ ઝડપી કામગીરી હાથ ધરતા મહિલાને તેમના ઘરે લઈ ગયા, જ્યાં દિકરાએ જણાવ્યું કે પિતાના અવસાન બાદ માતા કડિયા કામ કરતા અને સમય મળે ત્યારે આવતા. પરંતુ કેટલાક વર્ષોથી ઘરે આવ્યા ન હતા. અંતે વ્યારાની અભયમ ટીમે પુત્રને વૃદ્ધવસ્થા અને કાયમી મજૂરી કરવાને કારણે અશક્ત થઈ ગયેલ માતાને પાસે રાખી કાળજી લેવા જણાવ્યું હતું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો