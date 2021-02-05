તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:વ્યારાના ગોવાળદેવમાં બે યુવકોના ફાંસો ખાવાના પ્રકરણમાં પેનલ PM

વ્યારાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • લગ્નમાં ગયેલા બંને યુવકો ફાંસો ખાધેલી હાલતમાં મળ્યા હતા

વ્યારા તાલુકાના રૂપવાડા ગામમાં આંબલી ફળિયા રહેતા બે મિત્રો રાતે લગ્નમાં જવાનું કહી બાઇક પર નીકળ્યા હતા, જે બે યુવકોની લાશ કાજણ ગોવાળદેવ મંદિર પાછળ સાગના ઝાડ પર ફાંસો ખાધેલી હાલતમાં સોમવારે સાંજે મળી હતી. મંગળવારે બે ડોક્ટરો દ્વારા પેનલ પીએમ કરી જરૂરી નમૂના લેવાયા હતા. રૂપવાડાના આંબલી ફળિયામાં રહેતા અનિલભાઈ ચૌધરી (21) અને જગદીશભાઈ ચૌધરી (22) મિત્રો હતા.

બંને છૂટક કડીયા કામ કરતા હતા. રવિવારે રાત્રે અનિલ અને જગદીશ કેળકુઈ ખાતે લગ્નમાં જવા બાઇક પર નીકળ્યા હતા. બીજા દિવસે કાજણ ગામની સીમમાં ગોવાળદેવ મંદિરમાં પાછળ યુવકો ફાંસો ખાધેલી હાલતમાં મળી આવ્યા હતા. જે અંગે મરનારના પરિવારજનોને જાણ કરતા તેઓ ઘટના સ્થળે આવ્યા હતા મંગળવારે સવારે વ્યારા જનરલ હોસ્પિટલમાં બે ડોક્ટરો દ્વારા બન્ને મૃતદેહોના પેનલ પીએમ કરાવ્યા હતા.

એક યુવકનો મોબાઇલ ન મળ્યો
બીજા દિવસે વ્યારા પોલીસ દ્વારા બનાવ સ્થળ પર તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી જ્યાં તેમને બન્ને યુવકોના ચંપલ તેમજ જેકેટ અને એક દાતરડું મળી આવ્યુ હતું. પોલીસે અનિલનો મોબાઈલ મળ્યો ન હતો.

