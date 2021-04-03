તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આવેદન:માંડવી - મોરીઠા વાયા ફેદરિયા - કાલીબેલ બસ શરૂ કરવા ડેપો મેનેજરને આવેદન

માંડવીએક કલાક પહેલા
શાળા શરૂ થતાં બસના અભાવે મુશ્કેલી - Divya Bhaskar
શાળા શરૂ થતાં બસના અભાવે મુશ્કેલી
  • વહેલી તકે આ રુટ પર બસ સેવા ચાલું ન થાય તો બસ રોકો આંદોલનની ચીમકી

માંડવી - મોરીઠા વાયા ફેદરિયા - કાલીબેલ રુટ પર બસ સુવિધા શરૂ કરવા માંડવી ડેપો મેનેજરને ગ્રામજનો દ્વારા આવેદન પત્ર અપાયું. અને જો આ બસ સેવા જલ્દી શરૂ ન કરાય તો વિદ્યાર્થીઓનાં ભવિષ્ય માટે બસ રોકો આંદોલન કરવાનું પણ જણાવ્યું હતું.

લોકડાઉનમાં માંડવી એસ.ટી. ડેપોએ બસ સેવાઓ બંધ કરી હતી. જે અનલોક થયા પછી અમુક રૂટની બસો ચાલુ કરાય હતી. પરંતુ માંડવીથી મોરીઠા વાયા ફેદરિયા - કાલીબેલ રુટ પર હાલ બસો ચાલુ ન થતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓને તકલીફ પડતી હોવાથી માંડવી ડેપો મેનેજરને ગ્રામજનો દ્વારા આવેદન અપાયું હતું. જેમાં જણાવવામાં આવ્યું હતું કે અંતરિયાળ વિસ્તાર હોવાથી બાળકોએ શાળાએ ચાલતા જવું પડે છે. બસ સેવા જલ્દીથી શરૂ કરવામાં ન આવે તો બસ રોકો આંદોલન કરવાનું પણ આવેદનમાં જણાવ્યું હતું.

સમસ્યાનું નિરાકરણ કરાશે
લોકડાઉન બાદ અનલોકમાં બસ સેવાઓ શરૂ કર્યા બાદ માંડવીમાં પણ બસ સેવાઓ શરૂ કરાય હતી. પરંતુ બસો ખાલી જતા ડીઝલ અને કર્મચારી ભથ્થાનો ખર્ચ વધતા સમસ્યાઓ આવી રહી છે. ગ્રામજનોની સમસ્યાનું સમાધાન લાવવા વિભાગીય કચેરીમાં આ સમસ્યા વિશે જણાવી દેવા્યું હોવાથી યોગ્ય નિવારણ થોડા સમયમાં લાવી દેવાશે. - વિશાલ છત્રીવાલા, ડેપો મેનેજર

