પાલિકા પોલિટિક્સ:વ્યારા પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં 7 વોર્ડ માટે કોંગ્રેસની 28 ઉમેદવારની યાદી જાહેર

વ્યારાએક કલાક પહેલા
વ્યારા નગર કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા પાલિકાની 28 બેઠકો માટેના ઉમેદવારની યાદી જાહેર કરાઇ હતી. વ્યારા નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીના ફોર્મ ભરવાના ગણતરીના દિવસો બાકી રહ્યા છે ત્યારે વ્યારા નગરપાલિકાના ભાજપ કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષમાં ભારે ગરમાટો આવી ગયો છે. વ્યારા નગરપાલિકાના 07 વોર્ડની 28 બેઠકો કબજે કરવા માટે ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા એડીચોટીનું જોર લગાવી દેવાયો છે ઇલેક્શનમાં ભાજપ દ્વારા 16 બેઠકો કબજે લેવાઈ હતી. તો વિરોધ પક્ષ તરીકે કોંગ્રેસ પણ 12 બેઠકો સાથે મજબૂત ભૂમિકા ભજવી હતી.

ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષ દ્વારા સાત બેઠકોના 28 ઉમેદવારોની યાદી બહાર પડાઈ હતી. આ અંગે વ્યારા શહેર કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખ રાજેશભાઇ પટેલે યાદી અંગે માહિતી આપી હતી. વ્યારા નગર પાલિકામાં કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા રિપીટ ઉમેદવારો : વોર્ડ ન 2 માં રાજેશભાઇ પટેલ તેમજ વોર્ડ ન 3 માં નિરવભાઈ અર્ધ્વર્યું ,વોર્ડ ન 4માં શંકર ભાઈ ગામીત, વોર્ડ ન 5 માં દિલીપભાઈ જાદવ અને કિતાબેન ચૌધરી રિપીટ કરાયા છે.

વ્યારા નગર પાલિકાના કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા બહાર પાડેલી યાદી
વોર્ડ નં. 1
હેમંત બચુભાઈ ગામીત { કાફીયા મુનાબ ફકીર { મનીષ નાનુભાઈ ગામીત { રીના મણીલાલ ગામીત
વોર્ડ નં. 2
રાજેશ બાબુભાઈ પટેલ { મઝરોદીન મોલીનોદીન કાઝી { અરૂણાબેન નિમેશભાઈ સરભોણીયા { સંગીતાબેન દિપકભાઈ રાઠોડ
વોર્ડ નં. 3
નીરવ અશોકભાઈ અઘવયું { દિનેશ અર્જનભાઈ પાડલીયા { જાગૃતીબેન શાહ { કુંદનબેન ચૌધરી
વોર્ડ નં. 4
શંકર ગામીત { જોનીલ ગીરીષ ગામીત { રાહેલબેન સુનીલભાઈ ગામીત { મીતાબેન આશીષભાઈ ઢોડીયા
વોર્ડ નં. 5
દિલીપ એ. જાદવ { દયારામ (કિરણ) ભોઈ { કિતાબેન ચૌધરી { દ્રષ્ટિબેન ચિરાગભાઈ અણમૌલા
વોર્ડ નં. 6
મોહિત શાહ { રીંકુબેન રાણા { ઉષાબેન ઢિમ્મર { કરણભાઈ ચૌઘરી
વોર્ડ નં. 7
વિરલ ટેલર { રીનાબેન ગૌર { મુકેશ રાઠોડ { સ્નેહાબેન પંચોલી

