મશીન દુરસ્તીની કાર્યવાહી:વ્યારામાં સ્થાનિક ચૂંટણી માટે 1694 ઈવીએમ ચેક કરાયા

વ્યારા ઇવીએમની ચકશની કરાઈ હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
વ્યારા ઇવીએમની ચકશની કરાઈ હતી.

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીને લઈને વહીવટીતંત્રે વિવિધ તૈયારીઓને આખરી ઓપ આપી દેવાયો છે, જેને લઇને મહત્વના ગણાતા એવીએમ મશીન બાબતે પણ વ્યારા ખાતે કામગીરી હાથ ધરાઈ હતી. જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતના 1694 ઇવીએમ મશીન ચેક કરાયા હતા.જ્યારે નગર પાલિકા માટે 55 કંટ્રોલ યુનિટ અને 73 બેલેટ યુનિટની જરૂરિયાત છે.

તાપી જિલ્લામાં થનાર ચૂંટણી ને અનુલક્ષીને ઇવીએમની ચેકિંગ પ્રક્રિયા અધિકારીઓ અને રાજકીય પાર્ટીઓની હાજરીમાં કરાઈ રહી છે. આવનાર ચૂંટણી આદર્શ બની રહે અને જેમાં પારદર્શિતા આવે જેને લઈ ચૂંટણી વિભાગ સજ્જ થઈને કામગીરી ચૂંટણી થઈ રહી છે. તાપી જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતના 1694 ઇવીએમ મશીન ચેક કરાયા હતા,

જ્યારે નગરપાલિકા માટે 55 કંટ્રોલ યુનિટ અને 73 બેલેટ યુનિટની ચેક કરાયા છે. સાથે તંત્રના કર્મીઓ દ્વારા 10 ટકા ઇવીએમ મશીનમાં 170 મોકડ્રિલ રૂપે જાતે ડમી મતદાન કરીને મશીન દુરસ્તીની કાર્યવાહી રાજકીય પાર્ટી અને અધિકારીની નિગરાનીમાં થઈ રહી છે.

