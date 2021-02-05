તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:ધોકડવા નજીક ટ્રક પાછળ સ્કુલ બસ ઘૂસી ગઇ, ડ્રાઇવરનો આબાદ બચાવ

ઊનાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • વિદ્યાર્થીઓને સ્કુલ પર ઉતારી પરત ફરતી બસનો રસ્તામાં અકસ્માત સર્જાયો

ગીરગઢડાના ધોકડવા ગામ નજીક દ્રોણેશ્વર ગુરૂકુલની સ્કુલ બસ રસ્તા પર ઉભેલા ટેન્કરના પાછળના ભાગે ધડાકાભેર ભટકાતા અકસ્માત સર્જાયો હતો. જોકે આ સ્કુલ બસ દ્રોણેશ્વર ગુરૂકુલ વિદ્યાર્થીઓને ઉતારી પરત આવી રહી હતી. જેના કારણે મોટી જાનહાની ટળી હતી. બસના ડ્રાઇવર સ્ટેરીંગ પરનો કાબુ ગુમાવી દેતા રસ્તા પર ઉભા રહેલા ટેન્કરના પાછળના ભાગે ધડાકાભેર ધુસાડી દીધી હતી. સ્કુલ બસનો આગલો મોરો ટેન્કરના પાછળ ધુસી જતા બસને મોટ પ્રમાણમાં નુકસાની થઈ હતી. જોકે આ અકસ્માતની ધટના દરમિયાન ડ્રાઇવરનો આબાદ બચાવ થયો હતો સદનસીબે જાનહાની ટળી હતી.

