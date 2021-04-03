તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દુર્ઘટના:પરીવારનો ઝઘડો પાડોશમાં પહોંચ્યો, બે શખ્સોએ યુવાનની કરી હત્યા

ઊનાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ગાળો બોલવાની ના પાડતા ડખો થયો, હત્યા કરનાર બેની અટક

ઊનાના ગુંદાળા ગામે દેવીપુજક યુવાન કોઇ કામધંધો કરતો ન હોય અને શ્રમિક પરીવારના સભ્યો મજુરી કામ કરી પૈસા કમાવી લાવતા હોય તે પૈસા વાપરી નાખતા પરીવારનાં વડીલોએ ઠપકો આપતા ગાળો બોલવા લાગતા આ ગાળો બોલવાની પાડોસમાં રહેતા શખ્સે ના પાડતા બોલાચાલી થતાં દેવીપુજક યુવાનને પાડોસમાં રહેતા બે શખ્સોએ લોખંડનો પાઇપ માથામાં મારી ઢીમઢાળી દેતા પોલીસ ઘટના સ્થળે દોડી જઇ હુમલાખોર બન્ને શખ્સોની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી છે.

આ બનાવ અંગેની પ્રાપ્ત વિગત મુજબ ગુંદાળા ગામે રહેતા મનુભાઇ વીરાભાઇ સોલંકી ( ઉ.વ.51) રહે ગુંદાળા વાળાએ પોલીસમાં નોધાવેલી ફરીયાદમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, પોતાના પરીવાર સાથે રહેતા હોય અને તેમની સાથે તેમના સાવકા ભાઇ જેન્તીભાઇ વીરાભાઇ સોલંકી અને તેના દિકરા પણ સાથે રહેતા હોય આ શ્રમિક પરીવાર સાથે મળીને મજુરી કરી ગઇ કાલે રાત્રીના સમયે મજુરીના પૈસા લઇ ઘરે આવ્યાં હતાં.

આ પૈસા જેન્તીભાઇ વીરાભાઇ સોલંકીના દિકરા સેડો તથા અશોકે પૈસા વાપરી નાખ્યાં હતાં. કોઇ ધંધો કરતા ન હોય તે બાબતે ઠપકો આપી જેમફાવે તેમ ભુંડી ગાળો આપી હતી. જેથી તેમના પાડોસમાં રહેતા અશરફ ઉમર નાયા (રહે.ગુંદાળા) તેમજ તેનો સાળો અરમાન હૈદર સંધી (રહે. વિજપડી તા.સાંવરકુંડલા) આ બન્ને આવ્યાં હતાં, અને જેન્તીને કહેવા લાગ્યા કે, તુ અવાર નવાર જાહેરમાં ભુંડી ગાળો કેમ બોલે છે તેવું કહી ઝપાઝપી કરી અશરફ ઉમરે લોખંડના પાઇપ વડે જેન્તીભાઇ વીરાભાઇ સોલંકી (ઉ.વ.27) ને માથાના ભાગે જીવલેણ ઘા મારી દેતા નીચે પડી ગયા હતાં, અને અરમાનએ અશરફ પાસેથી પાઇપ લઇને જેન્તીભાઇને માથામાં ઘા મારી દેતા પરીવારના મનુભાઇ વીરાભાઇ સોલંકી તેમજ તેની પત્નિ કવીતાબેન તેથા પરીવારનો અન્ય સભ્યો આવી જતાં તાત્કાલીક ઇમરજન્સી 108 માં લોહીલોહાણ હાલતમાં ઊના સરકારી હોસ્પીટલે લાવતા જેન્તીનું મોત થયું હોવાનું તબીબે જણાવ્યું હતું. બાદ પોલીસે હત્યા કરનાર અશરફ અને અરમાનની મોડી રાત્રીના ધરપકડ કરી હતી.

મૃતક યુવાનની પત્નિ રીસામણે હોઇ ત્રણ સંતાનો નોંધારા બન્યા
ગુંદાળા ગામના મૃતક યુવાન જેન્તીભાઇ સોલંકીને ત્રણ સંતાન હોય અને તેની પત્નિ ઘણા સમયથી રીસામણે ચાલી જતાં અને જેન્તીભાઇની હત્યા થતાં તેના ત્રણ સંતાનો નોધારા બન્યાં છે.

ભાભીએ દિયરને દિકરાની જેમ ઉછેર્યો હતો
મૃતક યુવાન જેન્તીને બચપનથી તેમના ભાભી કવિતાબેનએ દિકરાની જેમ ઉછરી મોટો કર્યો હતો. તેના લગ્ન પણ કરાવી આપ્યા હતાં. તેના ત્રણ સંતાનોને ઉછેરી તેનું પાલન પોષણ પણ કવીતાબેન અને તેના પતિ કરી રહ્યાં છે.

