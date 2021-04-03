તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:તુલસીશ્યામ રોડ ઉપર બાઇકનું ટાયર ફાટતા અકસ્માત,3ને ઇજા

ઊનાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • બન્ને બાઇક સામ સામી અથડાઇ, ઇજાગ્રસ્તોને ઊના ખસેડાયા

ઊના તુલસીશ્યામ રોડ પર ચાલુ બાઇકનું ટાયર ફાટતા બે બાઈક અથડાતા અકસ્માત સર્જાયો હતો, જેમાં ત્રણ યુવાનોને ગંભીર ઇજા પહોચી હતી. ગીરગઢડાના નગડીયા ગામે રહેતા જીણાભાઇ બાઇક પર પોતાના ધરે જતાં હતા. ત્યારે ધોકડવા નજીક તુલસીશ્યામ રોડ પર ચાલુ બાઇકમાં આગળનાં ટાયર ફાટતા સામેથી આવતા ડબલ સવારી બાઇક સાથે અથડાતા બન્ને બાઇક ચાલકના જીણાભાઇ (રહે. નગડીયા), રોહીતભાઇ વસંતભાઇ ભાદરીયા, તેમજ સનીભાઇ હરેશભાઇ વાજા (રહે. બન્ને જેતપુર વાળા)ને હાથ પગ માથા તેમજ મોઢાના ભાગે અલગ અલગ જગ્યા પર ગંભીર ઇજા પહોચી હતી. ત્રણેય યુવાનોને ઇજા સાથે 108 ઊના ખાનગી હોસ્પીટલે ખસેડાયા હતાં.

