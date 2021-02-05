તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પ્રકૃતિ પ્રેમીઓમાં રોષ:ઊનામાં વરસીંગપુર રોડ પર તાડનું વૃક્ષ ગમે ત્યારે ધરાશાયી થવાના આરે

ઊનાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • તાડના ઝાડના થળીયામાં આગ લગાડી નાશ કરવાની પ્રવૃતિ થતા પ્રકૃતિ પ્રેમીઓમાં રોષ

સમગ્ર સોરાષ્ટ્ર ગુજરાતમાં ઊના દિવ પંથકમાં તાડ નામના વિશાળ ઝાડ આવેલ છે. પરંતુ વૃક્ષના મૂળમાં દિન-પ્રતિદિન આગ લગાડી કાયમી માટે નાસ કરવાની પ્રવૃતિ થતાં પ્રકૃતિ પ્રેમીઓમાં રોષ ફેલાયો છે. જ્યરે આ કોણ અને શા માટે કરે છે? એ પ્રકૃતિ પ્રેમીઓ માટે ચિંતાનો વિષય બન્યો છે. ઊના થી દિવ સુધીના માર્ગો પર તાડના ઝાડ પથરાયેલા છે. આ ઝાડ લાંબા વર્ષો સુધી નાશ પામતું ન હોય મૂળથી પ્રવૃતિ ગણાતા આ ઝાડ કાપવા વન્યવિભાગની મંજૂરી મળતી ન હોય.

જેથી ઝાડને મૂળના ભાગે આગ લગાડી ખત્મ કરવાની પ્રવૃતિ સામે જવાબદાર તંત્રના અધિકારી પગલા લેશે ખરા? ત્યારે ઊના શહેર માંથી પસાર થતા વરસીંગપુર રોડ પર આવેલ જલારામ વાડી સામે રસ્તા પર જ તાડનું સુકુ ઝાડ ઉભુ છે. આ તાડના થડ પાસે કોઇ અજાણ્યા વ્યક્તિઓએ કચરો સળગાવતા તાડના મૂળ બળી ખાખ થઇ ગયેલ છે. અને તાડ માત્ર સામાન્ય ટેકા પર ઉભો હોય રસ્તા પરથી વાહનનોની અવર-જવર થતી હોય છે. ત્યારે તાડ ગમે ત્યારે ધરાશાઇ થાઇ તેવી સ્થિતીમાં ઉભુ છે. કોઇ જાનહાની થાઇ તો જવાબદાર કોણ તેવા સવાલો વાહન ચાલકોમાં ઉઠવા પામેલ છે.

