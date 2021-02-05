તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સારવાર:ઊના ભીમપરા ગામની વાડીમાંથી 4 ઢેલ બિમાર હાલતમાં મળી આવી

ઊનાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • બે ઢેલ અને 1 વર્ષના 2 બચ્ચાને જશાધાર એનિમલકેર સેન્ટર ખાતે સારવારમાં ખસેડાયા

ઊના શહેરના ભીમપરા વાડી વિસ્તારમાં સાંજના સમયે અચાનક ચાર ઢેલ તડફડીયા મારતી બિમાર હાલતમાં મળી આવતા જેની વનવિભાગને જાણ કરતા તંત્ર દોડતું થયું હતું. અને તાત્કાલીક ધટના સ્થળેથી બે ઢેલ અને તેના 2 બચ્ચાને સારવાર માટે જશાધાર એનિમલ કેર સેન્ટર ખાતે ખસેડાયેલ છે. ભીમપરા વાડી વિસ્તારમાં આવેલ પુનાભાઇ નથુભાઇ વાજાની વાડીમાં ધઉં, ફુલ તેમજ શાકભાજી કોબીનું વાવેતર કરેલ હોય. સાંજના સમયે વાડી માલીક પોતાની વાડીમાં જતાં બે ઢેલ અને તેના બે બચ્ચા વાડીમાં વાવેતર કરેલ પાકમાં તડફળતા બિમાર હાલતમાં જોવા મળતા આ 4 પક્ષીઓ ઉડી પણ શકે તેવી હાલતમાં હતા કે ચાલી પણ શક્તા ન હતા.

જેથી વાડી માલીકે તાત્કાલીક વનવિભાગને જાણ કરવામાં આવતા વનવિભાગ સ્થળ પર પહોચી અને સારવાર માટે જશાધાર એનિમલકેર સેન્ટર ખાતે ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જેમાં સારવાર દરમ્યાન ત્રણ ઢેલ સ્વસ્થ થઇ ગયેલ જ્યારે એક ઢેલની હાલત નાજુક હોવાથી સારવાર હેઠળ હોવાનું વનવિભાગે જણાવેલ હતું. જોકે અગાઉ ચિખલી ગામે મરધામાં બ્લર્ડ ફ્લુનો રીપોર્ટ પોઝીટીવ આવતા 200થી વધુ મરધાનો નાશ કરવામાં આવેલ હતા.

શાકભાજી દવા વાળુ હોવાથી અસર થઇ વનવિભાગ
વનવિભાગના જણાવ્યા મુજબ વાડીમાં દવા વાળું શાકભાજી હોય જેના કારણે ચારેય ઢેલને અસર થઇ હોવાનું જણાવેલ હતું. જેમાં ઢેલના બે બચ્ચા એક વર્ષની ઉંમરના હોવાનું જણાવેલ હતું.

