કાર્યવાહી:સરકારી વકીલ હાજર ન રહેતાં સિંહના 10 શિકારી જેલ હવાલે, 5 દિવસના રિમાન્ડ પૂરા થતાં કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરાયા હતા

સુત્રાપાડાએક કલાક પહેલા
સુત્રાપાડા તાલુકાના ખાંભા ગામની સીમમાં સિંહણે શિકારી પર હુમલો કરતાં આખી ગેંગ વનવિભાગના સકંજામાં આવી ગઇ છે. વનવિભાગે તેઓને રિમાન્ડ પર લીધા બાદ આજે રિમાન્ડની મુદ્દત પૂરી થતાં કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરાયા હતા. જ્યાં તેઓને જેલ હવાલે કરાયા હતા.

સુત્રાપાડા તાલુકાના ખાંભા ગામે શિકારીઓએ મૂકેલા ફાંસલામાં સિંહબાળ સપડાઇ ગયું હતું. એવામાં સિંહણે મુખ્ય આરોપી હબીબ શમશેર પરમારને ઇજા કરતાં આખું કાવત્રું છત્તું થયું. બાદમાં વનવિભાગે પોલીસની મદદ લઇને જુદા જુદા સ્થળોએથી કુલ 38 લોકોને પકડ્યા હતા. એ પૈકી 9 ને સુત્રાપાડા કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરાતાં કોર્ટે 5 દિવસના રિમાન્ડ પર સોંપ્યા હતા. બીજા દિવસે મુખ્ય આરોપીને રજૂ કરાયો હતો. તમામની પુછપરછ દરમ્યાન પોરબંદર જિલ્લામાંથી પણ એક શખ્સને વનવિભાગે ઉઠાવી લીધો હતો. દરમ્યાન આજે દસેયના રિમાન્ડ પૂરા થતાં સુત્રાપાડા કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરાયા હતા. જોકે, સરકારી વકીલ હાજર ન હોઇ કોર્ટે તમામને જ્યુડીશિયલ કસ્ટડીમાં જેલ હવાલે કર્યા છે. હાલ તમામને જૂનાગઢ જેલમાં મોકલી અપાયા છે.

38 આરોપીઓ પૈકીના બાળકો, સગીર, વૃદ્ધા કેસમાંથી બાકાત
વનવિભાગે પકડી પાડેલા 38 શિકારી પરિવાર પૈકી જેઓ બાળકો, સગીર અને વૃદ્ધા હતી તેઓને કેસમાંથી બાકાત કરી છે. સુત્રોના કહેવા મુજબ, આ લોકો આરોપીઓના કુટુંબીઓ છે. પણ તેઓ ગુનાની પ્રવૃત્તિમાં સામેલ ન હોઇ તેઓને બાકાત રખાયા છે. હાલ તેઓ પાછા પોતાને વતન થાનગઢ જતા રહ્યા છે.

જોષીપુરામાં આવી ચઢેલો સિંહ જંગલમાં પરત
ગઇકાલે વ્હેલી પરોઢે જોષીપુરામાં આવી ચઢેલો સિંહ સીસી ટિવી કેમેરામાં કેદ થયા બાદ આ વાત આખો દિવસ ટોક ઓફ ધી ટાઉન બની હતી. વનવિભાગે રેલ્વે યાર્ડ સહિતના વિસ્તારોમાં તપાસ કરી હતી. પણ તે ત્યાંથી નિકળી ગયો હતો. જોકે, મોડી રાત્રે તે મજેવડી ગેઇટ નજીકના વિસ્તારમાં હોવાની આશંકાને પગલે વનવિભાગે છેક મેડીકલ કોલેજની પાછળ
જમાલવાડી અને ખાપરા કોડિયાની ગુફા આસપાસના વિસ્તારમાં તપાસ કરી હતી. પણ તે જોવા નહોતો મળ્યો. આથી સિંહ રાત્રેજ જોગણિયા ડુંગર તરફના જંગલમાં ચાલ્યો ગયો હોવાનું વનવિભાગનું માનવું છે.

