ચેકીંગ:વેરાવળમાં માસ્ક, ડીટેઇન,એનસી કેસ કરી રૂ.8.85 લાખ દંડ વસુલ્યો

વેરાવળએક કલાક પહેલા
  • એક મહિનામાં 347 માસ્ક વિના પકડાયા

વેરાવળ કોવિડ 19 સરકારની ગાઈડ લાઈનને લઇ જિલ્લા પોલીસ અધિક્ષક રાહુલ ત્રિપાઠી, વિભાગીય પોલીસ અધિકારી જી.બી.બાંભણીયા,એ.એસ.પી. ઓમ પ્રકાશ જાટ માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ સિટી પીઆઈ ડી.ડી.પરમાર સૂચનાથી વેરાવળ શહેરમાં સીટી પોલીસ-ટ્રાફિક પો.સ્ટાફ દ્વારા ચેકીંગ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

ચેકીંગ દરમિયાન સરકારની ગાઈડ લાઈન મુજબ માસીક દરમિયા માસ્ક પહેરિયા વગરના 437 વ્યક્તિ પાસેથી રૂ.5,37,000 નો દંડ વસૂલ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. તેમજ414 એન.સી. વસૂલવામાં આવેલ, ૭૨ વાહન ડીટેઇન કરવામાં આવ્યાં હતાં. અને દંડ રૂ.4,48,400 વસૂલવામાં આવ્યાં હતાં. તેમજ કુલ વેરાવળ પોલિસ વિભાગ દ્વારા કુલ માસિક રૂ. દંડ 8,85,400 વસૂલવામાં આવ્યો હતો. તેમજ બજારોમાં અને બાઈક ચાલકો માસ્ક પહેરીયા વગર ફરવા લાગ્યા છે તંત્ર પણ એલર્ટ થયું છે.

