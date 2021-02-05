તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચુંટણી:53 ગામના 82,775 મતદારો 27 સીટનું ભાવિ નક્કી કરશે

વેરાવળએક કલાક પહેલા
  • વેરાવળ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 22 સીટનો સમાવેશ

વેરાવળની પાંચ જિલ્લા પંચાયત તેમજ 22 તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચુંટણી માટે ઉમેદવારી પત્રક ભરવાનું તા 8 ફેબ્રુઆરી થી શરૂ થયેલ છે. ત્યારે વેરાવળની પાંચ જિલ્લા પંચાયત સીટ તેમજ 22 તાલુકા પંચાયત સીટી માટે બે દિવસમાં એક પણ ભરાયો નથી તો તાલુકા પંચાયત માટે બે દિવસમાં પ્રથમ દિવસે 25 ફોર્મ તો બીજા દિવસે 45 જેટલા ફોર્મ ઉમેેેદવારી કરવા માટે લઇ ગયેલ છે. તો પાંચ જિલ્લા પંચાયત સીટમાં પ્રથમ દિવસે એક ફોર્મ તો બીજાા દિવસ 16 ફોર્મ લઇ ગયા છે. વેરાવળમાં 53 ગામનાં 82,775 જેટલા મતદારોનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. તો વેરાવળ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 22 સીટનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

દાવેદારો ટીકીટની હરોળમાં
વેરાવળ જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 5 સીટ માટે ભાજપ તરફ થી 35 જેટલા દાવેદારો ટીકટ માંગી, તો 22 તાલુકા પંચાયત સીટ માટે 67 ઉમેદવારએ ટીકટ માંગી છે. જેની સામે કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટી તરફ થી જિલ્લા પંચાયત 5 સીટ પરથી 20 જેટલા દાવેદારએ ટીકટ માંગી, 22 તાલુકા પંચાયત માટે 115 જેટલા ઉમેદવારો એ ટીકટ માંગી છે. તો બહુજન સમાજ પાર્ટીએ પણ પોતાના ઉમેદવાર લડવા માટે તૈયાર દર્શાવી છે. તો આમ આદમી પાર્ટી એ પણ પોતાના ઉમેદવાર ઉભા રાખવા તૈયારી દર્શાવી છે.

