હાલાકી:વાપી પાલિકાની પાઇપલાઇનમાં 3 સ્થળે ભંગાણ, 55 હજાર ઘરોમાં પાણી ન આવ્યું

વાપી
  • આજે પાણી પુરવઠો રાબેતા મુજબ થવાનો દાવો, મરામત કામગીરી હજુ પણ ચાલુ

વાપી જીઆઇડીસી ચાર રસ્તા આગળથી યુપીએલ બ્રિજ સુધીમાં પાલિકાની પાણીની લાઇનમાં ત્રણ સ્થળે મોટા ભંગાણ પડયાં છે. જેના કારણે મંગળ‌વારે પાણી પુરવઠો બંધ રહેતા 55 હજારથી વધુ ઘરોમાં પાણી આવ્યુ નથી. ત્રણ-ત્રણ સ્થળે ભંગાણના કારણે દિવસભર મરામત્ત કામગીરી ચાલી હતી. જેસીબી મશીનથી મરામત્તની કામગીરી તેજ કરાઇ હતી. પાલિકાના પદાધિકારીઓએ બુધવારે રાબેતા મુજબ પાણી આવશે એવો દાવો કર્યો છે. પરંતુ હવે બુુધવારે કેટલા વિસ્તારમાં પાણી પહોંચે છે તેના પર સૌની મીટ છે.

2 સ્થળોએ રિપેર થઇ ગયુ ,એક સ્થળે બાકી
ત્રણ સ્થળે ભંગાણની મરામત કામગીરી ચાલુ હતી,જેમાંથી બે સ્થળોએ કામગીરી પૂર્ણ થઇ ચુકી છે, એક સ્થળે કામગીરી ચાલુ છે. જે રાત્રે 10 વાગ્યા સુધીમાં પૂર્ણ કરાશે. બુધવારથી રાબેતા મુજબ પાણી -પુરવઠો આવે તેવી પુરેપુરી સંભાવના છે. - સતિષ પટેલ,ચેરમેન,વોટર વર્કસ,વાપી પાલિકા

દર અઠવાડિયે પાઇપલાઇનમાં એક ભંગાણ પડે છે
વાપી પાલિકાની મુખ્ય પાઇપલાઇનના માધ્યમથી પાણી પહોંચાડવામાં આવે છે, પરંતુ છેલ્લા ચાર પાંચ માસમાં આ પાણીની લાઇનમાં સૌથી વધારે ભંગાણ પડયાં છે. સરેરાશ દર અઠવાડિયે એક ભંગાણ પડે છે. પરિણામે તેની અસર લોકો પર પડી રહી છે. પાણીની લાઇનમાં ભંગાણ પડતાં લોકોએ પીવાના પાણી વગર રહેવાની નોબત આવી રહી છે.

