તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રહસ્યમય મોત:દમણની પોલીકેબ કંપનીના બે કર્મીનું ભેદી સંજોગમાં મોત, બંનેને હાર્ટ અટેક આવ્યાનું સંચાલકનો દાવો

વાપી38 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

દમણના કચીગામ દલવાડા સ્થિત પોલીકેબ કંપનીમાં નોકરી કરતા અનિલ પ્રસાદ અને રામ આસરે નામના બે કામદારોની તબિયત અચાનક રવિવારે લથડી હતી. એક કામદારને છાતીમાં દુખાવો થતા તેણે સ્થળ ઉપર દમ તોડી દીધો હતો. જ્યારે બીજાને છાતીમાં તકલીફ થતાં હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડાતા ત્યાં તેનું મોત થયું હતું.

એક જ દિવસે બે કામદારે જીવ ગુમાવતા પરિવારજનો અસમંજસમાં મૂકાયા હતા. જોકે તેઓ કંપનીમાં પહોંચી વળતરની પણ માગ કરી હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. આ અંગે કંપની સંચાલક આર.કે.કુંન્દાની સાથે ફોન પર વાત કરતા તેમણે જણાવેલ કે, બંનેનું હાર્ટ અટેકથી મોત થયું છે. જે પીએમ રિપોર્ટ થકી તેમને જાણ થઇ હોવાનું જણાવે છે.જોકે એક જ દિવસે 2 કામદારોનાં એટેકથી મોતની ઘટનાને લઇ સામાન્યજનમાં અનેક સવાલો ઉઠી રહ્યા છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબુધવારે મેષ જાતકો માટે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક રહેશે, બિઝનેસ માટે સમય અનુકૂળ રહેશે - જ્યોતિષ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો