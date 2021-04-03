તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચેઇન સ્નેચરોનો ત્રાસ:વાપીમાં ત્રણ અને પારડીમાં એક વૃદ્ધ મહિલાનાં ગળામાંથી ચેઇન ખેંચાઈ, સ્પોર્ટસ બાઇક લઈ બે છૂ

વાપી9 મિનિટ પહેલા
વાપીના કચીગામ રોડ પર વૃદ્ધા ભોગ બની - Divya Bhaskar
વાપીના કચીગામ રોડ પર વૃદ્ધા ભોગ બની
  • ચારેય કેસમાં આરોપીઓએ 250 CCની બાઇક વાપરી ઘટનાને અંજામ આપ્યો
  • નાસતા ઇસમો CCTV કેમેરામાં કેદ

વાપી ટાઉન, ડુંગરા, ચલા અને પારડી વિસ્તારમાં છેલ્લા બે દિવસમાં 4 ચેઇન સ્નેચિંગની ઘટના બની છે. 3 કેસમાં આરોપીઓએ 76, 65 અને 62 વર્ષીય વૃદ્ધાને જ્યારે એક કેસમાં 40 વર્ષીય મહિલાને નિશાનો બનાવી તેમના ગળામાંથી ચેઇન ખેંચી ફરાર થતા આ અંગે સ્થાનિક પોલીસ મથકમાં ફરિયાદ કરાઇ છે. ચારેય કેસમાં આરોપીઓએ 250સીસીની બાઇકનો ઉપયોગ કર્યો હોય તે સીસીટીવી કેમેરામાં કેદ થયેલા ફૂટેજથી જણાઇ આવે છે. માત્ર બે દિવસમાં તસ્કરો 7 તોલાથી વધુની ચેઈન ખેચી ગયા હતા.

ડુંગરામાં માર્ગ પૂછવાના બહાને ચેઇન ખેંચી
ડુંગરામાં માર્ગ પૂછવાના બહાને ચેઇન ખેંચી

વાપીના કચીગામ રોડ પર વૃદ્ધા ભોગ બની
વાપી કચીગામ રોડ સ્થિત સિદ્ધિવિનાયક કોમ્પ્લેક્ષ સામે મંગળવારે સાંજે એક 76 વર્ષની વૃદ્ધ મહિલા રસ્તે ચાલીને જતા હતા. તે સમયે બાઇક પર આવેલા બે ઇસમોએ તેમના ગળામાંથી દોઢ તોલાની ચેઇન ખેંચી હાથમાંથી સોનાની બંગડી બળજબરીથી ખેંચી રહ્યા હતા. ત્યારે વૃદ્ધાએ બૂમાબૂમ કરતા સ્થાનિકોને આવતા જોઇ બંને ઇસમો ત્યાંથી ફરાર થઇ ગયા હતા. આ પૂર્વે આ માર્ગ પર મોબાઈલ સ્નેચિંગ પણ થયા છે. ]

ચલામાં વોકિંગ કરતી મહિલાને ટાર્ગેટ કરી
ચલામાં વોકિંગ કરતી મહિલાને ટાર્ગેટ કરી

ડુંગરામાં માર્ગ પૂછવાના બહાને ચેઇન ખેંચી
વાપી હરિયાપાર્ક ખાતે કિર્તી એપાર્ટમેન્ટમાં રહેતા 62 વર્ષીય રમાબેન મુલચંદભાઇ પ્રજાપતિ બે દિવસ પહેલા બપોરે બહારકામથી પરત ઘરે જઇ રહ્યા હતા. તે સમયે બાઇક પર આવેલ બે ઇસમોએ ફેલોશિપ સ્કૂલ જવા રસ્તો પૂછતા વૃદ્ધા તેમને રસ્તા અંગે માહિતી આપી રહી હતી. ત્યારે બંને પૈકી એક ઇસમે તેમના ગળામાંથી ચેઇન ખેંચી લઇ તેઓ સેલવાસ તરફ ફરાર થઇ ગયા હતા.

ચલામાં વોકિંગ કરતી મહિલાને ટાર્ગેટ કરી
ગુરૂવારે સાંજે 5.30 કલાકે વાપી મુક્તાનંદ માર્ગ સ્થિત સનરાઇઝ બિલ્ડીંગમાં રહેતા 40 વર્ષીય મમતા જીતેન્દ્ર સિંહ રાબેતા મુજબ વોકિંગ કરવા બિલ્ડીંગની અન્ય મહિલાઓ સાથે નીકળ્યા હતા. તે દરમિયાન બિલાખિયા સ્ટેડિયમ પાસે બાઇક પર આવેલા બે અજાણ્યા ઇસમોએ તેમના ગળામાં પહેરેલ 2 તોલાની ચેઇન ખેંચી ફરાર થતા આ અંગે ટાઉન પોલીસ મથકમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવવાની તજવીજ હાથ ધરાઇ હતી.

પારડીમાં 65 વર્ષીય વૃદ્ધા શિકાર બની
પારડી શહેરમાં કોલેજ રોડ ઉપર રહેતા 65 વર્ષીય રતનબેન શાંતિલાલ પટેલ ગુરૂવારે સાંજે ઘરેથી કરિયાણાની દુકાનમાં જઇ પરત ફરી રહ્યા હતા. ત્યારે લીમડા નજીક બ્લેક કલરની બાઇક પર આવેલા બે ઇસમોએ તેમના ગળામાંથી સોનાની બે તોલાની ચેઇન ખેંચી ફરાર થઇ ગયા હતા. જે અંગે તેમણે પારડી પોલીસ મથકમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

બે દિવસમાં ચાર ગુનામાં કુલ 7 તોલા દાગીનાની તફડંચી

વૃદ્ધ મહિલાઓ અશકત હોવાથી સૌથી વધારે ટાર્ગેટ કરાય છે
ચેઇન સ્નેચિંગ હોય કે મોબાઇલ સ્નેચિંગ. દરેક કેસોમાં આરોપીઓ સૌથી વધુ વૃદ્ધોને ટાર્ગેટ કરતા હોય છે. સ્નેચિંગ બાદ વૃદ્ધો જોરથી બૂમાબૂમ કરી શકતા નથી. કે દોડવામાં અસક્ષમ હોય છે.

સ્નેચિંગના વધી રહેલા કેસ પોલીસ માટે પડકાર રૂપ
વાપીમાં સ્નેચિંગના બનાવોમાં વધારો થયો છે. વાપી અને પારડીમાં મળી કુલ ચાર ચેઈન સ્નેચિંગના બનાવમાં કુલ 7 તોલા સોનાના દાગીના સ્નેચરો તફડાવી ગયા છે. આમ વાપી અને પારડી વિસ્તારમાં સ્નેચિંગ કેસોથી લોકોમાં ભયનો માહોલ છવાયો છે. જ્યારે આરોપીઓ જાણે પોલીસને ઓપન ચેલેંજ કરી રહ્યા હોય ગુના કરવામાં ડરતા નથી.

