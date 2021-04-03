તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:મુંબઇના પોલીસ કર્મીના ભાઇનું વાપીમાં માર્ગ અકસ્માતમાં મોત

વાપી19 મિનિટ પહેલા
મુંબઇમાં પોલીસકર્મી તરીકે ફરજ બજાવતા યુવકના ભાઇનું વાપી રેલવે ઓવરબ્રીજ ઉપર બસ સાથે અકસ્માતમાં મોત થયું હતું. મહારાષ્ટ્રના મુંબઇ ખાતે ચેમ્બુર પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં કોન્સ્ટેબલ તરીકે ફરજ બજાવતા સુશાંત ભરત ગાયકવાડએ ગુરૂવારે વાપી ટાઉન પોલીસ મથકમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી કે, તેમનો મોટો ભાઇ તુષારભાઇ ઉ.વ.36 રહે.શ્રી ગણેશ એપાર્ટમેન્ટ ક્રિષ્ણા કોલોની મુક્તાનંદ માર્ગ ચલા એમ્બેસી સિલીકોન્સ ઇન્ડિયા નામની કંપનીમાં માર્કેટિંગ અને ટેક્નિકલ સર્વિસેસ વિભાગમાં નોકરી કરતા હતા.

બુધવારે તેઓ પોતાની હિરો મેસ્ટ્રો નં.જીજે-15-બીપી-6838 લઇને વાપી રેલવે ઓવરબ્રીજથી પસાર થઇ રહ્યા હતા. તે દરમિયાન બસ નં.જીજે-18-ઝેડ-6048 સાથે એક્સિડેન્ટ થતા તેમના છાતી અને નીચેના ભાગથી ટાયર ફરી વળતા 108 થકી હોસ્પિટલમાં લઇ જતા ફરજ પર હાજર તબીબે તેમને મૃત જાહેર કર્યો હતો. જેથી આ અંગે બસચાલક સામે બેફીકરાઇથી બસ હંકારવા બદલ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવાઇ છે.

