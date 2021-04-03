તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોનામાં રિયલ એસ્ટેટમાં તેજી:વાપીમાં દસ્તાવેજો ઘટયા, સ્ટેમ્પ ડ્યુટીમાં 894 કરોડની આવક વધી, લોકડાઉનમાં 6 માસ સુધી કચેરી બંધ રહી હતી

વાપી12 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: કેતન ભટ્ટ
  • 2019માં 12108 સામે 2020માં 6 માસમાં 10205 દસ્તાવેજો થયા હતા

આર્થિક વિકાસ નગરી તરીકે જાણીતાં વાપી શહેરમાં કોરોના કાળના કારણે રિયલ એસ્ટેટમાં હાલ મંદી હોવાનું કહેવાય છે. 2019ના વર્ષમાં વાપીમાં 12108 દસ્તાવેજ નોંધાયા હતાં. આ વર્ષે કોરોનાના કારણે વર્ષમાં 10205 દસ્તાવેજાે નોંધાતા 1903 દસ્તાવેજો ઓછા નોંધાયા છે, પરંતુ અવેજની રકમ (સોદાઓની વેલ્યુ)માં વધારો નોંધાયો છે. કોરોેનાકાળ છતાં પણ 894 કરોડ સોદાની રકમમાં વધારો નોંધાયો છે. વાપી શહેરમાં જમીન -મકાનના ભાવો સતત વધી રહ્યાં છે.

ભાવો વધવાની સાથે છેલ્લા થોડા વર્ષોમાં બાંધકામ ક્ષેત્રમાં મંદી હોવાનું ખુદ બિલ્ડરો જણાવી રહ્યાં છે, પરંતુ જમીન-મકાનના સોદાઓના આંકડા પર નજર કરીએ તો કોરોના કાળ છતાં પણ સ્થિતિ અલગ જોવા મળી રહી છે. વાપી સબરજિસ્ટ્રાર કચેરીના આંકડા મુજબ વર્ષ 2019માં જાન્યુઆરીથી ડિસેમ્બરમાં વાપી તાલુકામાં 12108 દસ્તાવેજો સામે અવેજની રકમ (સોદાની વેલ્યુ) 27698522162 નોંધાઇ હતી.

આ વર્ષે જાન્યુઆરીથી ડિસેમ્બર કોરોના કાળ વચ્ચે કુલ 10205 દસ્તાવેજો સામે અવેજની રકમ (સોદાની વેલ્યુ) 36631358119 નોંધાઇ હતી. એટલે કે કોરોના કાળ છતાં પણ 894 કરોડ સોદાઓની વેલ્યુ વધારે નોંધાઇ છે. જો કે છેલ્લા એક વર્ષમાં 1903 દસ્તાવેજો ઓછા નોંધાયા છે.આમ કોરોના કાળમાં વાપીના રિયલ એસ્ટેટના આંકડા સૌને ચોંકાવી રહ્યાં છે. જાણકારોના મતે અમુક દસ્તાવેજોમાં અવેજની રકમ વધુ હો‌વાથી આવુ બની શકે છે.

ત્રણ વર્ષના વાપી તાલુકાના સોદાઓ

વર્ષદસ્તાવેજની સંખ્યાઅવેજની રકમનોંધણી ફી
201881632822185635480090262
20191210827698522162105349767
2020102053663135811987760870

મહિને સરેરાશ 850 દસ્તાવેજો નોંધાયા
કોરોના કાળમાં વાપીમાં દસ્તાવેજો ગત વર્ષની તુલનાએ ઓછા નોંધાયા છે, પરંતુ કોરોનાના કારણે વાપી સબરજિસ્ટ્રાર કચેરી માર્ચથી ઓગષ્ટ સુધી બંધ હતી. આમ છતાં વર્ષમાં કુલ 10205 દસ્તાવેજો નોંધાયા છે. એટલે કે સરેરાશ દર મહિને 850 દસ્તાવેજો નોંધાયા છે. તજજ્ઞોના જણાવ્યાં મુજબ રિયલ એસ્ટેટમાં મિલકતોની ખરીદ વેચાણની પ્રક્રિયા સતત ચાલુ જ રહેતી હોય છે. જુના દસ્તાવેજો પણ હાલ થઇ રહ્યાં હોય છે.

ઉંચા ભાવે દસ્તાવેજોથી રકમ વધી
વાપી વિસ્તારમાં જમીન-મિલકતના ભાવો વધી રહ્યાં છે. જેથી ગ્રાહકોને સરળતા રહે તે માટે બિલ્ડરો પણ ઉંચા ભાવે દસ્તાવેજો કરી રહ્યાં છે. પરિણામે અવેજની રકમમાં વધારો નોંધાઇ રહ્યો છે. મેમ્બરોને વધારે લોન મળે તેવા પ્રયાસો બિલ્ડરના હોય છે. હવે રિયલ એસ્ટેટમાં પણ કેશલેશ ઇન્ડિયા તરફ જઇ રહ્યુ છે. > હિતેશ ફળદુ,બિલ્ડર,વાપી

