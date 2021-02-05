તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:દમણના ઇવેન્ટ સંચાલકને ઠગનારા બેના જામીન ફગાવાયા, ઇટલીમાં ઇવેન્ટના નામે 16.09 લાખ ઉપાડી લીધા હતા

વાપીએક કલાક પહેલા
ઝડપાયેલા આરોપીઓ - Divya Bhaskar
ઝડપાયેલા આરોપીઓ

દમણના ઇવેન્ટ ઓર્ગેનાઇઝરને ઇટલીમાં લગ્ન યોજવાના છે કહી ઠગોએ એક મોબાઇલ ગિફ્ટ કરી વેપારીના ખાતમાંથી રૂ.16.09 લાખ ઉપાડી લેતા આ અંગે પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ કર્યા બાદ બે આરોપીની મુંબઇથી ધરપકડ કરાઇ હતી. આરોપીઓએ કોર્ટ સમક્ષ જામીન માટે અરજી કરતા કોર્ટે તે ફગાવી દીધા હતાં.

દમણમાં એજે71 નામથી ઇવેન્ટ ઓર્ગેનાઇઝ કરતા એક વ્યક્તિએ દમણ પોલીસમાં 10 જાન્યુઆરીએ પોલીસ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી કે, બે વ્યક્તિ સાથે તેઓ સંપર્કમાં આવ્યા હતા અને તેમણે જણાવેલ કે ઇટલીમાં લગ્ન પ્રસંગ યોજવાના છે. જે બાદ તેમણે વેપારીને એક મોબાઇલ ગિફ્ટ કર્યો હતો. ત્યારબાદ તેમના ખાતામાંથી અચાનક 16,09,600 રૂપિયા ઉપડી ગયા હતા. પોલીસે આ કેસમાં છેતરપિંડીનો ગુનો દાખલ કરી તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી. તપાસ દરમિયાન બે આરોપી મુંબઇથી ઝડપાયા હતા. જેઓને કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરી તારીખ 8 સુધીનો રિમાન્ડ મેળવાયો હતો. રિમાન્ડ પત્યા બાદ આરોપીઓએ કોર્ટમાં જામીન માટે અરજી કરતા ગુનાની ગંભીરતા જોઇ બંનેના જામીન ફગાવી દેવા કોર્ટે હુકમ કર્યો હતો. આગળની તપાસ પીઆઇ સોહિલ જીવાણી કરી રહ્યા છે.

