વિવાદ:વાપી RTOમાં ફોલ્ડરીયાઓ કામ કરતા હોવાની બૂમ

વાપીએક કલાક પહેલા
કથિત ફોલ્ડરીયો - Divya Bhaskar
કથિત ફોલ્ડરીયો
  • મોટા વાહન ચાલકો પાસેથી રેડિયમ લગાવવાના 500થી 3 હજાર લઇ બિલ અપાતા નથી

વાપીમાં યોજાતી આરટીઓ કેમ્પમાં સરકારી અધિકારીઓની જગ્યાએ ફોલ્ડરીયાઓ કામગીરી કરતા હોવાની ફરિયાદ ઉઠી છે. વલસાડ આરટીઓ વિભાગ દ્વારા વાપીમાં અમદાવાદ-મુંબઇ નેશનલ હાઇવે ઉપર દર મંગળવાર અને બુધવારે કેમ્પ યોજાય છે. જેમાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં વાહનોની કતાર જોવા મળે છે. સત્તાવાર રીતે આ કેમ્પમાં આવતા વાહનોના પાર્સિંગ અને જરૂરી આરટીઓની કામગીરી આરટીઓના સ્ટાફ દ્વારા કરવાની હોય છે.

પરંતુ ચોંકાવનારી વાત તો એ છે કે આ તમામ કામગીરી ફોલ્ડરીયાઓને સોંપાઇ ગયું હોય તેમ એક ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટરનો આક્ષેપ છે.. કેમ્પમાં આરટીઓ અધિકારીઓની જગ્યાએ દલાલોએ કાર્યભાર સંભાળી લઇ ચાલકોને હેરાન કરતા મામલો ગરમાયો છે. દલાલો વાહન ચાલકો પાસેથી મો માગ્યા રૂપિયા વસૂલી રહ્યા છે.

સામાન્ય રીતે વાહનો પર લગાવવામાં આવતી રેડિયમની પટ્ટીના રૂ.500થી લઇ ત્રણ હજાર સુધી વસૂલવા બાદ તે માટે કોઇ સત્તાવાર બિલ કે પાવતી પણ અપાતી નથી. તેમજ ફોલ્ડરીયાઓને વાહન ચાલક ઉપરના 100થી 200 રૂપિયા ન આપે તો તેને પાર્સિંગ કે જરૂરી કામગીરી કરવા માટે ના પાડી ધક્કા ખવડાવવાના આક્ષેપો થઇ રહ્યા છે.

અધિકારીના કહેવાથી કામગીરી
હાથમાં આરટીઓના સરકારી કાગળો લઇ ફરતા મુનાફ નામના એક વ્યક્તિથી પૂછપરછ કરતા તેણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આરટીઓ ઇન્સ્પેક્ટરના કહેવાથી તે આ કામગીરી કરી રહ્યો છે અને રૂપિયા પણ ઉઘરાવી રહ્યો છે. - કથિત ફોલ્ડરીયો

રૂપિયા લઇ બિલ કે રસીદ ન આપી
ટ્રક લઇને કેમ્પમાં આવ્યો હતો. ચેચિસ નંબર ઘસવાના 100 રૂપિયા અને નાની રેડિયમની પટ્ટી લગાવી તેના 200 રૂપિયા આપ્યા હતા. જોકે તે બદલ કોઇ બિલ કે પાવતી આપી ન હતી. - મનોજ હળપતિ, ટ્રક ચાલક

રવિ.એમ.રાવલિયા, RTO ઇન્સ્પેક્ટર
આ મુનાફ નામનો ઇસમ કોણ છે ?
હુ આ વ્યક્તિને ઓળખતો નથી, બબાલ બાદ પાછળથી તપાસ કરાવી તો આ ઇસમ વાહનોમાં રેડિયમ લગાવનારાનો માણસ છે.

તે ચાલકો પાસેથી પાર્સિંગ અને અન્ય કામગીરી માટે રૂપિયા ઉઘરાવે છે તે વાત સાચી છે ?
ના એવું કંઇ નથી, RTO માટે ઓનલાઇન જ રૂપિયા ભરાય છે જેથી તેમાં કોઇ દલાલની ભૂમિકા રહેતી જ નથી. જેથી આ વાત ખોટી છે.

બુધવારે કેમ્પમાં શું બબાલ થઇ હતી ?
મોટી ગાડી લઇને આવેલા એક ટ્રાંસપોર્ટરની ગાડીમાં સ્પીડ લિમિટિંગ ડિવાઇસ ફરજીયાત લગાવવા કહેતા તે ભાઇએ ડિવાઇસ લગાવવા ના પાડી ખોટી રીતે હેરાન કરે છે કહી બબાલ કરી હતી. બાકી તમામ આક્ષેપો ખોટા છે.

