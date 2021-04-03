તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કાર્યવાહી:વાપીમાં કોન્ટ્રાક્ટરને જાતિ ઉપર ગાળ આપનાર પત્રકારની ધરપકડ

વાપીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ક્વોરી અને બિલ્ડરો પાસેથી ખંડણીમાં પણ પકડાયો હતો

વાપીના અંબાચમાં ક્વોરીના કોંટ્રાક્ટરે પત્રકાર વિરૂદ્ધ જાતિ વિષયક ગાળો આપવાની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા ડુંગરા પોલીસે બુધવારે આરોપીની ધરપકડ કરી હતી. વલસાડના એક સાપ્તાહિક અખબારના પત્રકાર કમલેશ શાહ વિરૂદ્ધ વાપીના અંબાચમાં ક્વોરી ચલાવતા સંચાલકે રૂ.50 લાખની ખંડણીની ફરિયાદ ડુંગરા પોલીસમાં નોંધાવતા તેની ધરપકડ કરાઇ હતી. જ્યારે વલસાડના બે બિલ્ડરોએ પણ આરોપી કમલેશ શાહ સહિત ત્રણ સામે ખંડણીની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરાઇ હતી.

ત્રણ કેસમાં ભેરવાયેલા પત્રકાર વિરૂદ્ધ અંબાચની ક્વોરીમાં કોંટ્રાક્ટર તરીકે કામ કરતા યુવકે જાતિ ઉપર ગાળ આપવા અને માણસો સાથે કાપીને નદીમાં ફેંકવાની ધમકી આપવા બદલ ડુંગરા પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા પોલીસે એટ્રોસિટીની કલમ ઉમેરી તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી. જેને લઇ ડુંગરા પોલીસે બુધવારે આરોપી પત્રકાર કમલેશ શાહની ધરપકડ કરી ગુરૂવારે કોર્ટ સમક્ષ રજૂ કરતા નવસારી સબજેલમાં ધકેલાયો હતો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો