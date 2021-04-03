તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:કપરાડામાં ગોંડલનો યુવક છરી-પંચ સાથે ઝડપાયો, યુવક ટ્રક ચાલક હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું

વાપીએક કલાક પહેલા
કપરાડાના પીએસઆઇ ડી.આર. ભાદકરા અને તેમની ટીમ બુધવારે રાત્રીએ પેટ્રોલિંગ કરી રહ્યા હતા ત્યારે મામલતદાર કચેરી નજીક એક ઇસમ શંકાસ્પદ હાલતમાં હાથમાં થેલો લઇને જતો જોવા મળ્યો હતો. પોલીસે યુવકને આંતરીને તપાસ કરતા તેના થેલામાંથી અંદાજે 6 ઇંચનું છરી જેવું ધારદાર હથિયાર અને લોખંડનો પંચ મળી આવ્યો હતો.

યુવકની ઓળખ રાજકોટ નજીકના ગોંડલ ચોકડી નજીક રહેતા મનોહર વિઠ્ઠલભાઇ પાટિલ તરીકે થઇ હતી. પ્રાથમિક તપાસમાં યુવક ટ્રક ચાલક હોવાથી તેમની ટ્રક ઘાટમાં બગડી જતા તે રાત્રીએ ફરી રહ્યો હોવાનું જણાયું હતું. પોલીસે આગળની તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

