વિવાદ:વાપી અંબાચમાં મંદિરના પૂજારી પર અજાણ્યાનો કોયતાથી હુમલો, છ માસ અગાઉ પત્ની સાથે ઝઘડાથી ઘર છોડી દીધું હતું

વાપી38 મિનિટ પહેલા
વાપીના અંબાચમાં આવેલ એક મંદિરના પૂજારી ઉપર રાત્રિના સમયે અજાણ્યા ઇસમ દ્વારા કોયતાથી હુમલો કરાતા સારવાર માટે હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડાયો હતો. વાપીના અંબાચ ચારરસ્તા ખાતે હંસા કોમ્પ્લેક્ષમાં આવેલ વણઝારી દેવના મંદિરમાં પૂજારી તરીકે કામ કરતા અને મુળ અંબાચ મુળગામ ફળિયાના રમેશ રવજી ધોડીયા પટેલ ઉ.વ.55 એ સોમવારે ડુંગરા પોલીસ મથકમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી કે, છેલ્લા સાતેક વર્ષથી તેઓ વણઝારી દેવની પૂજા સેવા કરતા હોય મંદિરમાં સ્ત્રી પુરૂષ ભક્તો આવતા હોવાથી પત્ની શંકા કરતી હતી કે, ત અન્ય સ્ત્રી સાથે સંબંધ રાખે છે. જેને લઇ અવારનવાર ઝગડો કરતા છ મહિનાથી તે પત્ની તથા છોકરા સાથે રહેતા નથી અને તેઓથી કંટાળી અંબાચના વણઝારી દેવના મંદિરમાં રહે છે.

સોમવારે રાત્રે જમવાનું હોવાથી દસ વાગે મંદિરની બહાર નળ ઉપર હાથ ધોવા જતી વખતે અંધારામાં એક અજાણ્યો ઇસમ મોઢે માસ્ક પહેરી હાથમાં કોયતા જેવું હથિયાર સાથે પૂજારી પાસે આવી હાથાથી માથા પાછળ ગરદનના ભાગે ફટકો માર્યો હતો. ત્યારબાદ બંને હાથ ઉપર ઘા કરી ઇજા કરતા લોહીલુહાણ હાલતમાં બૂમાબૂમ કરતા કોઇ પણ તેમને બચાવવા આવ્યા ન હતા. તે બાદ ઇસમે ગંદી ગાળો આપી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપી ત્યાંથી નાસી ગયો હતો. જેથી મદદ માટે ભક્ત પ્રશાંતસિંહને બોલાવતા 108 થકી હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડાયો હતો. જ્યાં તેને ગરદનમાં ફ્રેક્ચર હોવાનું તબીબે જણાવ્યું હતું.

