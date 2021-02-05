તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ચૂંટણી:ઉમરગામ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે ભાજપના કેટલાક દાવેદારોની અપક્ષ પેનલની તજવીજ

ઉમરગામએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ઉમરગામ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે બીજા દિવસે પાલિકા કચેરીમાં ઉમેદવારોનો રાફડો ફાટયો હતો. 3 વાગ્યા સુધી કુલ 76 ફોર્મ ઉમેદવારો લઇ ગયા હતાં. જેમાં 50 ફોર્મ કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષના ઉમેદવારો માટે અને અન્ય અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારો ફોર્મ લઈ ગયા હતાં.આ ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમરગામ નગરના તમામ વોર્ડ ખાતે અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારો મોટી માત્રામાં ઉમેદવારી કરે તેવી શક્યતા છે. ભાજપ પક્ષ દ્વારા ટિકિટની વહેચણીને લઇઅનેક કાર્યકર્તાઓમા નારાજગી વધે તેવી સંભાવના છે.

ભાજપ પક્ષ દ્વારા ટિકિટની વિધિવત જાહેરાત હજી કરવામાં આવી નથી. ટિકિટથી વંચિત દાવેદારો અપક્ષ પેનલ બનાવવા માટે તજવીજમાં હોવાનું કહેવાય છે. ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસને ફાયદો ઉપાડવાની સારી તક છે પરંતુ ઉમરગામ શહેરમાં કોંગ્રેસની સ્થિતિ થોડી નબળી હોવાનું મનાઇ છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો