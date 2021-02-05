તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દુર્ઘટના:સુરંગી ગામે ફરસાણની દુકાનમાં સિલિન્ડર બ્લાસ્ટ, સંચાલક ઘવાયો, સવારે 6 કલાકે ધડાકામાં દુકાનનો સામાન હવામાં ફંગોળાયો

સેલવાસએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ઘટના સ્થળેથી 2 કિ.મી સુધી ધડાકાનો અવાજ સંભળાયો

દાનહના સુરંગી ત્રણ રસ્તા નજીક નિલેશ દેવુ મિશાલના મકાનમા માઁ ચામુંડા હોટલ અને સ્વીટ નામની દુકાન આવેલી છે.જેમાં વહેલી સવારે 6 કલાકે દુકાનના સંચાલક દેરારામ હાલ રહેવાસી સુરંગી,મૂળ રહેવાસી રાજસ્થાન જેઓ દુકાન ખોલ્યા બાદ ગેસ ચાલુ કરવા ગયા તો અચાનક તેમાં આગ પકડી લીધી હતી.જેના કારણે દેરારામ હાથમાં અને શરીરે દાઝી ગયો હતો.

ગેસના પાઈપમાં આગ લાગવાને કારણે જોત જોતામાં સિલિન્ડરમાં બ્લાસ્ટ થયો હતો જેનાંથી દુકાનનો સામાન પતરા તુટીને હવામાં ફંગોળાયા હતા ને ફુરચેફુરચા થઇ ગયા હતા.આ બ્લાસ્ટનો અવાજ એટલો જોરદાર હતો કે ગામથી બે કિલોમીટર દુર સુધી તેનો અવાજ સંભળાયો હતો. ધડાકો થતા આજુબાજુના લોકો દોડી આવ્યા હતા.અને ઘાયલ થયેલા દેરારામને 108એમ્બ્યુલન્સ દ્વારા સારવાર અર્થે સિવિલ હોસ્પીટલમાં લઇ જવામાં આવ્યો હતો.ઘટનામાં સિલિન્ડર લીકેજ કારણ ભૂત હતું.

એક સપ્તાહમાં બ્લાસ્ટનો બીજો બનાવ
એક અઠવાડિયામાં ગેસ સિલિન્ડર બ્લાસ્ટનો આ બીજો કિસ્સો બન્યો છે.સેલવાસના ઉલ્ટન ફળિયા ખાતે સિલિન્ડર બ્લાસ્ટ થતા ચાર કાચા ઘરો બળીને રાખ થઇ ગયા હતા.અને ફરી આજે સુરંગી ગામે દૂકાનમાં સિલિન્ડર લીકેજના કારણે જ આગ લાગી હતી.

