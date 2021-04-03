તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

છેતરપિંડી:પારડીના યુવકે ઓનલાઈન લોન લેવા જતાં 5.26 લાખ ગુમાવ્યા

પારડી17 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • ઠગે 10 લાખની લોન સામે પ્રોસેસિંગના નામે રૂપિયા પડાવ્યા

પારડી દમણીઝાંપા ડુંગરી ફળીયા ખાતે રહેતો અને ઉદવાડા ખાતે દીશંત આર્ટ પ્રિન્ટિંગની દુકાન ચલાવતો દીશંતભાઈ પ્રવીણભાઈ ભંડારી ઉવ 28 પાસે ગત ઓકટોમ્બર માસની 8 તારીખે તેના મોબાઈલ પર અમન શર્મા નામનો વ્યક્તિનો ફોન આવ્યો હતો અને તેણે ગ્લોબલ ફાઇનાન્સ માંથી બોલુ છુ કહી અમે લોન આપીએ છીએ જેમાં તમને 35ટકા ગવર્મેન્ટની સબસીડી પણ મળશે તેવી વાત કરી હતી જે સામે દીશંતને પણ લોનની જરૂર હોય રૂ. 10 લાખની લોન માટે વાત કરી લોન માટે અમન શર્માએ whatsapp નંબર અને ઇ-મેલ આઇડી પર ડોક્યુમેન્ટ મંગાવ્યા હતા

અને પ્રથમ જ લોન પ્રોસેસ ચાલુ કરવા માટે રૂપિયા 4500 માંગ્યા હતા તે સામે તે પણ તેના એકાઉન્ટમાં 4500 ટ્રાન્સફર કરી દીધા હતા જે બાદ રાજધન કુમાર, તપેન્દ્ર કુમાર, મહેન્દ્રસિંહ રાઠોડ નામના ચાર વ્યક્તિઓએ અલગ અલગ સમયે ફોન કરી તમારા ડોક્યુમેન્ટ માં પ્રોબ્લેમ છે, લોન પાસ થઈ ગઈ છે, જીએસટી નાણાં ભરવા પડશે,એડવાન્ડ લોનના હપ્તા ભરવા પડશે જેવા અલગ અલગ બહાના બતાવી દીશંત પાસેથી લોનના નામે 5.26.650 રૂપિયા કઢાવી લીધા હતા. 10 લાખની લોન સામે આટલા રૂપિયા ગયા બાદ પણ દીશંતને લોનના નાણાં ન મળતા આખરે છેતરાયાનું માલૂમ થયું હતું અને તેણે આ મામલે પારડી પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો