તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી:વલસાડમાં ચૂંટણી જાહેર થતાંની સાથે ઉમેદવારોમાં થનગનાટ વધ્યો, કુલ 198 બેઠક પર બીજા દિવસે જિલ્લામાં કુલ 8 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા

વલસાડએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વલસાડ જિલ્લા પંચાયતની કુલ 38 અને 6 તાલુકા પંચાયતની બેઠકો મળી કુલ 198 બેઠકો પર ચૂંટણી યોજાશે

વલસાડ જિલ્લામાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીનો ધમધમાટ શરૂ થઇ ગયો છે ત્યારે ઉમેદવારીપત્રો ભરવાના બીજા દિવસે જિલ્લામાં કુલ 8 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા. જેમાં વલસાડ તાલુકા પંચાયતની માલવણ બેઠક માટે 1 અને ધરમપુર તાલુકામાં મોટીકોરવડ જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠક પર 2 તેમજ ધરમપુર તાલુકા પંચાયતની બેઠકો માટે 5 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા.

ભાજપ કોંગ્રેસે યાદી જાહેર કરી નથીવલસાડ જિલ્લામાં તાલુકામાં પંચાયતોની ચૂંટણી માટે હજી ભાજપ કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોની આખરી યાદી જાહેર થઇ નથી. જેથી બંન્ને પાર્ટીના દાવેદારોમાં ટિકિટ અંગે ઉત્સુકતાનો માહોલ છે. 28 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2021ના રોજ યોજનારી જિલ્લા અને તાલુકા પંચાયતોની ચૂંટણી માટે ઉમેદવારો પત્રો સ્વીકારવાની પ્રક્રિયા 8 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવી હતી.

સોમવારે એકેય ફોર્મ ભરાયું નહીંસોમવારે પ્રથમ દિવસે કોઇ ફોર્મ ભરાયા ન હતા, પરંતું બીજા દિવસે વલસાડની માલવણ બેઠક માટે એક ઉમેદવારે ચૂંટણી અધિકારી સમક્ષ ઉમેદવારી પત્ર રજૂ કર્યું હતું. તેમજ જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ધરમપુર મોટી કોરવડ બેઠક માટે પણ 2 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા. ધરમપુર તાલુકા પંચાયતની બેઠકો માટે ઉમેદવારી પત્રો સ્વીકારવા તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં કામગીરી હાથ ધરાઇ છે, જેમાં મંગળવારે 5 ફોર્મ ભરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓદિલ્હી પોલીસે લાલ કિલ્લા હિંસા મામલામાં આરોપી ઈકબાલ સિંહને અરેસ્ટ કર્યા, બે દિવસમાં બીજી ધરપકડ - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો