સજા:વલસાડ કોર્ટે પાંચ વર્ષ બાદ દુષ્કર્મના આરોપીને 10 વર્ષની જેલ સાથે 5 હજારના દંડની સખ્ત સજા ફટકારી

વલસાડ44 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • પીડિત બાળકીને રૂ 7 લાખનું ચુકવણું કરવાનો પણ કોર્ટેનો આદેશ
  • 2016માં એકલતાનો લાભ લઇ આચર્યું હતું દુષ્કર્મ

વલસાડના ધરમપુરમાં એક યુવકે 2016માં 10 વર્ષની બાળકી ઉપર દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું હતું. જે કેસમાં વલસાડ પોક્સો સ્પિશિયલ કોર્ટે આરોપીને 10 વર્ષ સખ્ત કેદની સજા સાથે રુપિયા 5 હજારનો દંડ ફટકાર્યો છે. જ્યારે 10 વર્ષની બાળાને રૂપિયા આઠ લાખનું વળતર ચુકવવા કોર્ટે આદેશ કર્યો છે.

બાળકીના ભાઇઓ પહોચે તે પહેલાં આરોપી ભાગી છુટ્યોધરમપુરમાં 10 વર્ષની બાળકી પર એક હેવાને દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું હતું. જે ઘટના એક સગીર જોઈ ગયો હતો. તેણે બાળકીના ભાઈઓની મદદ લઈને બચાવવાનો પ્રયત્ન કર્યો હતો. બાળકીના ભાઈઓ પહોંચે તે પહેલાં જ આરોપી યુવક બાળકીને પિંખીને ત્યાંથી ભાગી છૂટ્યો હતો. પરિવાર જનો દ્વારા ફરિયાલ લખાવતાં પોલીસે આરોપીની ધડપકડ કરી હતી. જે કેસ વલસાડની પોકસો સ્પેશિયલ કોર્ટમાં ચાલતાં આરોપીને 10 વર્ષની સખ્ત કેદની સજા અને રૂ.5 હજારનો દંડની સજા તેમજ બાળકીને રૂ 7 લાખનું ચુકવણું કરવા કોર્ટે આદેશ કર્યો છે.

પોલીસે ફરિયાદના આધારે આરોપીની ધડપકડ કરી વલસાડ જિલ્લાના ધરમપુર તાલુકામાં 2016માં બાળકીના ઘરે એકલતાનો લાભ લઇ 10 વર્ષની બાળા ઉપર આરોપીએ દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યુ હતું. ઘટનાની જાણ બાળકીના માતા પિતાને થતા બાળકીની માતાએ ધરમપુર પોલીસ મથકે યુવક વિરૂદ્ધ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. પોલીસે ફરિયાદના આધારે આરોપીની ધડપકડ કરી હતી. જે કેસ વલસાડની પોકસોની સ્પેશિયલ કોર્ટમાં ચાલતાં DGP અનિલ ત્રિપાઠીની દલીલને ગ્રાહ્ય રાખીને પોકસો એક્ટ હેઠળ જજ એમ આર શાહે આરોપી ગણેશ સુરેશ ગાવીતને દોષીત જાહેર કરી 10 વર્ષની સખ્ત સજા અને રૂ.5 હજારનો દંડની સજાનો હુકમ કર્યો હતો. સાથે બાળકીને રૂ 7 લાખ ચૂકવવાનો આદેશ કર્યો છે.

