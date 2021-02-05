તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઉમેદવારોની યાદી:વલસાડ જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતના BJPના ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર થયા

વલસાડએક કલાક પહેલા
વલસાડ જિલ્લામાં પણ યોજાઈ રહેલી સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી માટે ભાજપે પાર્ટીના સત્તાવાર ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરી દીધી છે.. આજે વલસાડ જિલ્લા ભાજપ કાર્યાલય પર વલસાડ જિલ્લા ભાજપ પ્રમુખ હેમંત કંસારા અને ભાજપના મહામંત્રીઓ સાથે અન્ય અગ્રણીઓએ વલસાડ જિલ્લામાં આવનાર વલસાડ જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી સાથે જ ઉમરગામ નગરપાલિકાના ચૂંટણી માટે ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરી છે.

આ યાદીમાં મોટેભાગે નવા ચહેરાઓને સ્થાન આપવામાં આવ્યું છે ..તો કેટલીક જગ્યાએ જુના ચહેરાઓની ટિકિટ કપાઈ છે. મહત્વપૂર્ણ છે કે આ વખતે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગીમાં ભાજપ દ્વારા કેટલાક નિયમો રાખવામાં આવ્યા હતા. એ મુજબ 60 વર્ષથી ઉપરના ને ટિકિટ નહીં ની સાથે ત્રણ ટર્મ થી વધારે ચૂંટાયેલા ઉમેદવારને ટીકીટ નહિ અને પાર્ટીના હોદ્દેદારો અને સગાઓને પણ ટિકિટ નહીં આપવાનો નિર્ણય કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. આથી પાર્ટીના નિર્ણયને કારણે વલસાડ જિલ્લામાં પણ જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપના કેટલાક જૂના જોગીઓ ની ટિકિટો કપાઈ છે. આમ સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી માટે ભાજપની યાદી જાહેર થયા બાદ કહી ખુશી કહી ગમ જેવો માહોલ છે.. જ્યાં ટિકિટો કપાય છે તે આગેવાનો અને કાર્યકરો માં છૂપી નારાજગી પણ જોવા મળી રહી છે. તો કેટલાક વલસાડ જિલ્લા ભાજપના તાલુકા અને જિલ્લા સંગઠનના અગ્રણીઓ ને પણ ટિકિટ મળી છે ..પરંતુ પાર્ટીએ આ અગ્રણીઓને હોદ્દા પરથી રાજીનામું આપવાની શરતે ટિકિટની ફાળવણી કરવામાં આવી છે ..આમ વલસાડ જિલ્લામાં યોજાઇ રહેલી વલસાડ, પારડી ,વાપી ઉમરગામ, ધરમપુર-કપરાડા તાલુકા પંચાયતની સાથે વલસાડ જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી માટેના ઉમેદવાર જાહેર કરવામાં આવે છે.. મહત્વપૂર્ણ છે કે વલસાડ જિલ્લામાં વલસાડ જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 38 બેઠકો ,વલસાડ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 32 બેઠકો, પારડી તાલુકા પંચાયતની 22 બેઠકો ,વાપી તાલુકા પંચાયતની 20 બેઠકો, ઉમરગામ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 30 બેઠકો , ધરમપુર તાલુકા પંચાયતની 24 બેઠકો અને કપરાડા તાલુકા પંચાયતની કુલ 30 બેઠકો સાથે ઉમરગામ નગરપાલિકાના 7 વોર્ડની કુલ 28 બેઠકો પર ભાજપે પોતાના ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરી છે .. મહત્વપૂર્ણ છે કે મોટી સંખ્યામાં આ વખતે ભાજપના કાર્યકર્તાઓએ પાર્ટી પાસે ટિકિટની માગણી કરી હતી.. પરંતુ અનેક ચહેરાઓ કપાતા હવે આગામી બે દિવસમાં ભાજપમાં મોટાપાયે નારાજગીનો સૂર સામે આવે એવી પૂરી શક્યતા છે .. વલસાડ જિલ્લા ભાજપ પ્રમુખે પોતે પણ સ્વીકારી છે કે.. શરૂઆતના તબક્કામાં કેટલીક જગ્યાએ નારાજગી છે ..પરંતુ આ પાર્ટીના કાર્યકર્તાઓ છે ..આથી સમજાવટથી મામલો થાળે પડશે.. આમ વલસાડ જિલ્લામાં ભાજપે પોતાના ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરી વલસાડ જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં કેસરીયો લહેરાવવા પુરજોશથી તૈયારી શરૂ કરી છે...

