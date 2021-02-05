તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ડીમોલીશન:વાપીના લવાછા ગામની ગૌચરની જમીન કરાયેલા દબાણ પર બુલડોઝર ફેરવી દેવાયું

વલસાડએક કલાક પહેલા
  • 2000 ચો.મી. જમીન ખુલ્લી કરાવવામા આવી

વલસાડ જિલ્લાના વાપી તાલુકાના લવાછા ગામે ગૌચરની સરકારી જમીન પર કરાયેલું દબાણ દૂર કરવા નોટિસ અપાયા બાદ પણ દબાણકર્તા તરફતી દબાણ દૂર ના કરાતા તંત્રએ દૂર કર્યું હતું.

વલસાડ જિલ્લાના વાપી તાલુકાના લવાછા ગામે નેશનલ હાઈવે ટચ સરકારી ગૌચર જમીન સર્વે નં.૩૩૭ કે જેનું કુલ ક્ષેત્રફળ ૨૦૭૩ ચો.મી. જેટલું છે. તેમાં રાજેશભાઈ પટેલ નામના એક ઈસમ દબાણ કરી ભંગારનું ગોડાઉન તથા લાકડાના કાટમાળનું ગોડાઉન બનાવી વાણિજ્‍યિક પ્રવૃત્તિ ચલાવતા હતા. તંત્ર દ્વારા નોટિસ આપવા છતાં તેમણે જાતે દબાણ દૂર ન કરતાં તા.5 માર્ચ 2021ના રોજ જિલ્લા વિકાસ અધિકારીની સૂચના અને માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ પંચાયત દ્વારા ગેરકાયદેસર બાંધકામ ઉપર બુલડોઝર ફેરવી કરોડોની કિંમતની સરકારી જમીન ખુલ્લી કરવામાં આવી હતી.

