બુલેટ ટ્રેન:અમદાવાદ-મુંબઈ હાઈસ્પીડ બુલેટ ટ્રેન પ્રોજેકટને પૂર્ણ થતા 4 વર્ષ લાગશે

વલસાડએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બુલેટ ટ્રેન માટેના કામની ઝડપ વધે તે માટે એમ.ડી અચલ ખરેએ લીધી મુલાકાત
  • એક હજાર ત્રણસો નેવું કરોડનો કોન્ટ્રાક L&T અને IHI ઇન્ફ્રા સ્ટક્ચર કંપનીને અપાયો
  • 10 ડબ્બા અને 750 યાત્રીઓની ક્ષમતા સાથે શરુ થશે બુલેટ ટ્રેન

વલસાડ તાલુકાના અંડરગોટા ખાતે ચાલી રહેલો બુલેટ ટ્રેનના પ્રોજેક્ટમાં હાઈસ્પીડ રેલવે કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા આપવામાં આવેલી L&Tની કામગીરી વધુ ઝડપી બનાવવા કોર્પોરેશનના એમ.ડી અચલ ખરેએ સાઈટની વિઝીટ લઈને વર્કરોને સેફટી સાથે ઝડપી અને ગુણવત્તાનું કામ આપવા જરૂરી માર્ગદર્શન આપ્યું હતું.

અમદાવાદ-મુંબઇ વચ્ચે હશે 12 સ્ટેશન:પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદીના ડ્રીમ પ્રોજેક્ટ એવા આમદાવાદ મુંબઈ વચ્ચે 508.17 કિમીની હાઈસ્પીડ બુલેટ ટ્રેન બે રાજ્યોને જોડશે. 508.17 કિમીના રુટમાં 12 જેટલા સ્ટેશનો અમદાવાદ મુંબઈ વચ્ચે તૈયાર કરવામાં આવશે. તાજેતરમાં જ બુલેટ ટ્રેન પ્રોજેક્ટમાં અમદાવાદ મુંબઇ વચ્ચે આવતાં 28 બ્રિજના કોન્ટ્રાક પણ આપી દેવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ કામના રૂપિયા એક હજાર ત્રણસો નેવું કરોડનો કોન્ટ્રાક L&T અને IHI ઇન્ફ્રા સ્ટક્ચર કંપનીને આપવામાં આવ્યો છે.

જાપાન ઇન્ટરનેશનલ કોર્પોરેશન એજન્સીનું 81% રોકાણ:આ પ્રોજેક્ટ 1.08 લાખ કરોડના ખર્ચે હાથ ધરવમાં આવ્યો છે. જેમાં જાપાન ઇન્ટરનેશનલ કોર્પોરેશન એજન્સી 81% રોકાણ આ પ્રોજેક્ટમાં કરશે. અમદાવાદથી વાપી સુધી L&T દ્વારા કામ હાથ ધરવામાં આવશે. જયારે વાપીથી બાંદ્રા વચ્ચે ટાટા ગ્રુપને કામગીરી સોંપવામાં આવી છે. આ બુલેટ ટ્રેન 10 ડબ્બા અને 750 યાત્રીઓની ક્ષમતા સાથે શરુ કરવામાં આવશે. જેમાં સંપૂર્ણ પ્રોજેક્ટના 81% ભંડોળ જાપાન ઇન્ટરનેશનલ કોર્પોરેશન એજન્સી 0.01%ના દરે મેળવવાનો સોદો કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. ભારત દ્વારા જાપાનને લોન પાછી વાળવાની શરૂઆત 15 વર્ષ પછી કરવામાં આવશે.

બુલેટ ટ્રેન પ્રોજેક્ટ અંદાજે 1.01 લાખ કરોડના ખર્ચે થશે તૈયાર:દેશની સૌથી પ્રથમ હાઈસ્પીડ રેલ્વે કોર્પોરેશનનો પ્રોજેક્ટ બુલેટ ટ્રેનના સ્ટક્ચર બનાવવાની કામગીરી શરુ કરવામાં આવી છે. વાપી ખાતે 237.1 કિલો મીટરના C4 પેકેજ ઉપર આજે પ્રથમ પિલર બનાવવાની કામગીરી શરુ કરવામાં આવી છે. બુલેટ ટ્રેનનો આ પ્રોજેક્ટ અંદાજે 1.01 લાખ કરોડના ખર્ચે તૈયાર થવા જઈ રહ્યો છે. જેમાં જાપાન ઇન્ટરનેશનલ કોર્પોરેશન એજન્સી 81% રોકાણ આ પ્રોજેક્ટમાં કરશે. જેના કામમાં વાપી ખાતે L&Tની ટીમ દ્વારા કોન્ક્રીટ પાથારવની કામગીરી શરુ કરવામાં આવી છે.

ગુજરાતના મોટા ભાગના વિસ્તારોમાં જમીન એક્વાયરની કામગીરી પૂર્ણ:આ સંપૂર્ણ પ્રોજેકજટમાં 14 નદીઓ ઉપર બ્રિજ બનાવવામાં આવશે. 42 મુખ્ય રસ્તાઓને ક્રોસ કરશે. જ્યારે રેલવે ક્રોસિંગને ક્રોસ કરશે અને 350 મીટરની એક ટનલ બનાવવામાં આવશે. બુલેટ ટ્રેન પ્રોજેક્ટનું પ્રથમ તબક્કાનું કામ શરુ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યું છે. જયારે બુલેટ ટ્રેન માટે જમીન એક્વાયર કરવાની કામગીરી ગુજરાતના મોટા ભાગના વિસ્તારોમાં પૂર્ણ થાય ચુકી છે. જ્યારે મહારાષ્ટ્રના મોટા ભાગના વિસ્તરોમાં જમીન એક્વાયર કરવાની કામગીરી બાકી છે. હાઈસ્પીડ રેલવે કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા બુટેલ ટ્રેન માટે જમીન સંપાદનની કામગીરી ટૂંક જ સમયમાં પૂર્ણ કરવામાં આવશે.

વલસાડ જિલ્લાના વાપી તાલુકામાં 10મી ફેબ્રુઆરીથી બુલેટ ટ્રેનના રેલ્વે લાઈન બનાવવાની કામગીરી હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે. વાપી ખાતે 237.1 કિમિ લાઇનમાં કોન્ક્રીટ પાથરવાની કામગીરી શરુ કરવામાં આવી છે. જેમાં વાપી, બીલીમોરા, સુરત, ભરૂચ અને વડોદરા સુધી બુલેટ ટ્રેનના રેલવે સ્ટેશન L&T દ્વારા તૈયાર કરવામાં આવશે.

