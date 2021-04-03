તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાસ્કર વિશેષ:વલસાડના બંદરરોડથી પીચિંગ સુધી 11 મીટર રોડ પહોળો કરવા માટે તંત્રએ લાઇનદોરી કરી

વલસાડ20 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • પાલિકાએ દબાણકર્તાઓને રોડ માર્જિનના દબાણ ખસેડવા સૂચના જારી

વલસાડ શહેરમાં મુખ્યમાર્ગો પરથી રોડમાર્જિનના દબાણો દૂર કરવા માટે કાર્યવાહીને ગુરૂવારે પણ આગળ ધપાવી હતી.શહેરના ઉત્તર દિશાના બંદરરોડને 11 મીટર વધુ પહોળો કરવા માટે હનુમાનભાગડા પીચિંગ સુધીનો પટ્ટો પકડી પાલિકાએ લાઇનદોરીની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી માર્જિનમાં આવતા દિવાલ ઓટલા સહિતના દબાણો સ્વેચ્છાએ દૂર કરી દેવા સૂચના જારી કરી છે.

વલસાડમાં રોડ માર્જિનમાં આવતા દબાણો હટાવી જગ્યા ખુલ્લી કરવા માટે વહીવટી તંત્ર,પોલિસ અને પાલિકા દ્વારા છેલ્લા 4 માસથી કવાયત ચાલી રહી છે.જેમાં ગુરૂવારે પાલિકાના બાંધકામ શાખાના કર્મચારીઓ અને સિટી ઇજનરે હિતેશ પટેલને સીઓ જે.યુ.વસાવાએ સૂચના આપી બંદર રોડથી હનુમાન ભાગડા પીચિંગ સુધીના પ્રથમ પટ્ટાને ધ્યાને લઇ આ રોડની બંન્ને બાજૂ લાઇનદોરીનું માર્કિંગ કરવા માટેની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરાઇ હતી.

બંને બાજુ 5.5 મીટર પહોળાઇ વધારાશે
કસ્ટમ કચેરીથી લઇ પીચિંગ સુધીના રોડ પર બંન્ને સાઇડે જગ્યા ખુલ્લી કરવાનો પાલિકાએ નિર્ણય કર્યો છે.ગુરૂવારે આ માટે બંન્ને સાઇડે રોડના કિનારેથી 5.5 મીટરની પહોળાઇ વધારવામાં આવશે.આ બંન્ને બાજુ મળી કુલ 11 મીટરનો પહોળો રોડ બનાવવા માટે કવાયત શરૂ થઇ છે.

જૂની કસ્ટમ કચેરીની દિવાલ હટાવી હતી
બાંધકામ શાખાએ બંદર રોડને પહોળો કરવા માટે પાલિકાની ગાઇડલાઇનના સંદર્ભે ગત સપ્તાહે ઔરંગાપુલ પાસે આવેલી જૂની કસ્ટમ કચેરીની દિવાલ દૂર કરી દીધી હતી.હવે કસ્ટમ કચેરીથી પીચિંગ સુધીના પોણા કિમીની લંબાઇના રોડ પર લાઇનદોરી પાડવામાં આવતા દબાણદારોમાં દોડધામ મચી હતી.

