તાલીમ:વલસાડમાં 800થી વધુ વિદ્યાર્થિનીઓને સેલ્ફ ડિફેન્સની તાલીમ અપાઈ, કોરોનાને પગલે સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ જળવાયું

વલસાડ3 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વલસાડ પોલીસ સુરક્ષા સેતુ અંતર્ગત કરાટે અસોસિએશન ઓફ વલસાડ દ્વારા સ્વરક્ષણની તાલીમ આપવામાં આવી

વલસાડ જિલ્લા પોલીસ દ્વારા આજ રોજ 800થી વધુ વિદ્યાર્થિનીઓને સેલ્ફ ડિફેન્સની તાલીમ અપાઈ હતી. વલસાડની જમનાબાઈ સાર્વજનિક કન્યા વિદ્યાલય અને વલસાડ મણીબા સાર્વજનિક વિદ્યાલય તેમજ પારડી ડીસીઓ હાઈસ્કૂલની વિધાર્થિનીઓને સેલ્ફ ડિફેન્સ કરાટે અસોસિએશન ઓફ વલસાડ દ્વારા વલસાડ પોલીસ સુરક્ષા સેતુ અંતર્ગત સ્વરક્ષણની તાલીમ આપવામાં આવી હતી. તાલીમ દરમિયાન સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સનું પાલન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

800થી વધુ વિદ્યાર્થિનીઓને સેલ્ફ ડિફેન્સની તાલીમ કયોસી મનોજ પટેલ, સેન્સાઈ આકાશ પટેલ, સેન્સાઈ કિરણ પટેલ દ્વારા આપવામાં આવી હતી. સમારંભ સમયે વલસાડના પી.એસ.આઇ - જે. આઈ. પરમાર, એચ. સી. - રાજકુમાર ઉપાધ્યાય, તેમજ પારડીમા પી.એસ.આઈ - ડી. જે. બારોટ, જમનાબાઈ સાર્વજનિક કન્યા વિદ્યાલયના આચાર્ય અપેક્ષા બી દેસાઈ, મણીબા હાઇસ્કૂલના આચાર્ય હેમાંગિનીબેન દેસાઈ, પારડી ડીસીઓ સ્કૂલના આચાર્ય સુનિલ સાહેબ હાજર રહી મહિલા સેલ્ફ ડિફેન્સના કાર્યક્રમમાં ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા.

