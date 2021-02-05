તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રિક્ષા સ્ટેન્ડની માંગણી:રેલવે સ્ટેશન ઉપર રિક્ષા સ્ટેન્ડ ન અપાતા રિક્ષા ચાલકોએ બંધ પાડી વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો

વલસાડ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 100થી 150 જેટલા રિક્ષા ચાલકો દ્વારા વિરોધો આજ રોજ પોતાની રિક્ષા બંધ રાખવામાં આવી

વલસાડ રેલવે સ્ટેશન ઉપર રિક્ષા ચાલકોને રિક્ષા સ્ટેન્ડ ન અપાતા આજરોજ વલસાડ રેલવે સ્ટેશન ઉપર રિક્ષા ચાલકો દ્વારા પોતાની રિક્ષા બંધ રાખી વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો છે. આશરે 100થી 150 જેટલા રિક્ષા ચાલકો દ્વારા વિરોધો આજ રોજ પોતાની રિક્ષા બંધ રાખવામાં આવી હતી સાથે સ્ટેશન ના બહાર બેસી વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો હતો રેલવે માં વારંવાર રજુઆત કરવા છતાં કોઈ નિકાલ ન આવતા રિક્ષા ચાલકો દ્વારા વિરોધ નોંધવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

વલસાડ રેલવે સ્ટેશનને નવીની કરણ માટે કરોડો રૂપિયાના ખર્ચે રેલવે વિભાગે વલસાડ રેલવે સ્ટેશનનું નવીની કરણ કરીને રેલવે સ્ટેશન વિસ્તારની કાયા પલટાવી નાખી હતી. રેલવે વિભેગે સ્ટેશનના નવીની સાથે સ્ટેશન ઉપર ફાળવવામાં આવેલું રિક્ષા સ્ટેન્ડ પણ બંધ કરી દીધી હતું. ત્યાર બાદ લોકડાઉન જાહેર થતા ટ્રેનો બધી બંધ હતી.

રિક્ષા ચલકોએ સ્ટેશન ઉપર જૂનું રિક્ષા સ્ટેશન ફાળવવા માંગણી કરી હતી. ત્યારે અધિકારીઓએ ટ્રેનો બંધ છે જણાવી રિક્ષા ચાલકની રજુઆત સામે આંખ આડા કાન કર્યા હતા. કોરોના મહામારી બાદ ધીમે ધીમે હવે ટ્રેનો શરૂ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે ત્યારે તમામ રેલવે સ્ટેશન ઉપર રિક્ષાચાલકો ને રોજીરોટી મળી રહે તે માટે વલસાડ રેલવે સ્ટેશન પર રિક્ષા સ્ટેન્ડ ફાળવવા મંગણી કરી હતી.

જુના રેલવે સ્ટેશન પર જે રીતે રિક્ષા ચાલકો વેપાર ધંધો કરતા હતા તે રીતે ફરી વેપાર ધંધો કરવા જગ્યા ફાળવી આપવા માંગ કરી હતી. વલસાડ રેલવે સ્ટેશન ખાતે રિક્ષા સ્ટેન્ડ પર રિક્ષાઓ મુકવાની મંજુરી આપવામાં આવી છે ત્યારે વલસાડ રેલવે સ્ટેશન ઉપર રિક્ષા ચાલકોને રિક્ષા સ્ટેન્ડ ઉપર રિક્ષા ન મુકવા દેવતા ચાલકો દ્વારા આજરોજ પોતાની રિક્ષા બંધ રાખી રેલવે સ્ટેશન ના બહાર વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.

