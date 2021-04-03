તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચુકાદો:વલસાડના સ્પામાં દેહવિક્રય કેસમાં મેનેજરના જામીન ફગાવી દેવાયા

વલસાડ
  • એક માસ પહેલા LCBએ સાઇલીલા મોલમાં રેડ પાડી હતી

અબ્રામા પાસે રેલવે ઓવરબ્રિજ નજીક આવેલા સાઇલીલા મોલમાં ધ લકઝરી એન્ડ એસ્કેપ સ્પામાં દેહવિક્રય મામલે જાન્યુઆરીમાં નોંધાયેલા કેસમાં સ્પાના આરોપી મેનેજરની જામીન અરજી સેશન્સ કોર્ટે ફગાવી દીધી હતી.ડીજીપી અનિલ ત્રિપાઠીની દલીલ ગ્રાહ્ય રાખી એડિ.સેશન્સ જજ એમ.આર.શાહે જામીન અરજી નાંજૂર કરી દીધી હતી. વલસાડમાં 5 જાન્યુઆરી 2021ના રોજ એલસીબીની ટીમે સાઇલીલા મોલમાં ચાલતા ધ લકઝરી એન્ડ એસ્કેપ સ્પા એન્ડ વેલનેસ સેન્ટર પર દરોડો પાડતા દોડધામ મચી ગઇ હતી.

દરમિયાન સ્પામાંથી સિક્કિમની 2 અને મુંબઇની 2 લલના મળી આવી હતી.આ સાથે પોલિસે મેનેજર નીલકુમાર પ્રણવેશ ભૌમિક,હાઉસ કીપર કર્મી મોહમદગઝાલી મો.ફારૂક શેખ અને ગ્રાહક મુુદૂલ મહેન્દ્ર લાલવાણી સહિત 3 આરોપીને ઝડપી પાડ્યા હતા.આ સ્પાની મુખ્ય સૂત્રધાર મુંબઇની પૂનમ જૈન નામની મહિલા સંચાલક વિરૂધ્ધ પણ ગુનો દાખલ કરાયો હતો.આ કેસના આરોપી મેનેજર નીલકુમારે ભૌમિકે 4 ફેબ્રુ.ગુરૂવારે અત્રેની સેશન્સ કોર્ટમાં જામીન મેળવવા કરેલી અરજીની સુનાવણીમાં ડીજીપી અનિલ ત્રિપાઠીની દલીલો ગ્રાહ્ય રાખી એડિ.સેશન્સ જજ એમ.આર.શાહે અરજી નામંજૂર કરી દેતો હુકમ કર્યો હતો.

