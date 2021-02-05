તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

છેતરપિંડી:વલસાડમાં સરકારી લાભની લાલચ આપી બે વૃદ્ધાઓના ઘરેણાં લઇ મહિલાં છૂમંતર

વલસાડ
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વલસાડની 2 વૃદ્ધાઓના 1.80 લાખના ઘરેણાં સેરવી જવાની બીજી FIR નોંધાઇ
  • આરોપી મહિલા આણંદમાંથી ઝડપાઇ

વલસાડના મદનવાડ વિસ્તારમાં એક મહિલા સરકારી લાભની લાલચ આપી બે વૃદ્ધ મહિલાઓના ઘરેણાં લઇ છૂમંતર થઇ જતાં એફઆઇઆર નોંધાઇ છે. 25 નવેમ્બરના રોજ એક મહિલાએ સ્થાનિક વૃદ્ધ મહિલાઓને સરકારી યોજનમાંથી દર મહિને રૂપિયા 3000ની સહાય યોજનામાં ફોમ ભરવા પાંચ વૃદ્ધ મહિલાઓને તૈયાર કરી હતી. જેમાં પાંચ પૈકી ત્રણ મહિલાઓને મામલતદાર કચેરીમાં ઉતારી બે વૃદ્ધાઓને ફોટા પડાવવાના બહાને રિક્ષામાં લઈ જઇને ઘરેણાં લૂંટી લીધા હતાં.

ત્રણ વૃદ્ધાઓને મામલતદાર કચેરી ઉતારી દીધીવલસાડના મદનવાડ વિસ્તારમાં 25 નવેમ્બરના રોજ એક અજાણી મહિલાએ નજીકના વિસ્તરમાં રહેતી વૃદ્ધાઓને સરકારી યોજનાનો લાભ અપાવવા જણાવી પાંચ વૃદ્ધાઓને ભેગા કર્યા હતા. અજાણી મહિલાએ એક રીક્ષા (GJ-15-TT-8373)માં મામલતદાર કચેરી ખાતે ફોમ ભરવા જવાનું જણાવી રિક્ષામાં લાવી હતી. જેમાંથી ત્રણ વૃદ્ધાઓએ બગસરાના ઘરેણાઓ પહેરેલા હોવાથી તેમને મામલતદાર કચેરી ખાતે ઉતારી દીધી હતી. જ્યારે બાકીની બે વૃદ્ધાઓને સાચા ઘરેણાં પહેરવા હતાં. જેમને ફોટા પડવવાનું જણાવી રિક્ષામાં લઈ ગઈ હતી. સીબી સ્કૂલ પાસે રીક્ષા ચાલકને દુકાનમાંથી પાણીની બોટલ લઇ આવવા જણાવી યુવતીએ ફોટો પડાવવાના નામે વુદ્ધાઓએ પહેરેલા ઘરેણાં ફોટામાં દેખાશે તો સહાય નહીં મળે એમ કહી વૃદ્ધા પાસેથી ઘરેણાંઓ સેરવી લીધા હતા.

રીક્ષા ચાલક આવતાં તો મહિલા છૂમંતરઘરેણાં લીધા બાદ ધરમપુર ચોકડી કામ અર્થે રિક્ષામાં લઈ ગઈ હતી અને બંને વૃદ્ધાઓને ધરમપુર ચોકડી પાસે ઉતારી મહિલાએ કઈક કામ હોવાનું જણાવી ઓવરબ્રિજ પાસે રિક્ષામાં આવી હતી. રીક્ષા ચાલકને મામલતદાર કચેરીએ ઉતારેલી વૃદ્ધાઓને ધરમપુર ચોકડી પાસે લઇ આવવા જણાવ્યું હતું. રીક્ષા ચાલક ધરમપુર ચોકડી વૃદ્ધાને લેવા ગયો ત્યારે બે વૃદ્ધાઓએ પહેરેલા ઘરેણાં ન હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું હતું. રિક્ષામાં વૃદ્ધાઓને લઈને રીક્ષા ચાલક ઓવર બ્રિજ પાસે આવતા મહિલા ભાગીછૂટી હતી.

આણંદમાંથી આરોપી મહિલા ઝડપાઇઆ બનાવ અંગે બંને વૃદ્ધા અને રીક્ષા ચાલકે સીટી પોલીસ મથકને જાણ કરી હતી. પોલીસે વૃદ્ધાઓની ફરિયાદના આધારે બ્લુ જીન્સ અને યલ્લો ટોપ પહેરેલી મહિલાની શોધખોળ હાથ ધરી હતી. જ્યારે આ મહિલા આણંદમાં ઝડપાતા વલસાડ સીટી પોલીસ મથકે 11-02-2021 ના રોજ 1.80 લાખના વધુ ઘરેણાં સરકાવી ગઈ હોવાની વલસાડ સીટી પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાઈ હતી. પોલીસે ફરિયાદ આગળની તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

