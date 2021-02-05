તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણી તૈયારીઓ:વલસાડમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં ફરજ બજાવનાર કર્મચારીઓને તાલીમ અપાઈ

વલસાડ21 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ઇવીએમ મશીન, કોવિડ-19 ગાઈડલાઇન્સનું પાલન અને ઇલેક્શન કમિશનની ગાઈડલાઈન્સ પ્રમાણે તાલીમ આપવામાં આવી

રાજ્યભરમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીઓ જાહેર કરવામાં આવી છે. જેને લઇને તમામ જિલ્લામાં વહીવટી તંત્ર સજ્જ થઇ ગયું છે. વલસાડ જિલ્લામાં પણ વહીવટી તંત્રએ સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીને લઇને તૈયારી કરી લીધી છે. જે કર્મચારીઓ ચૂંટણી દરમિયાન ફરજ બજાવવાના છે, તેમને તાલીમ આપવાની પ્રક્રિયા વહીવટી તંત્ર દ્વારા હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે. તમામ કર્મચારીઓની તાલીમ ઇલેકશન કમિશનની ગાઈડલાઇન્સ પ્રમાણે આપવામાં આવી રહી છે.

વલસાડ વહીવટી તંત્રએ જિલ્લામાં આવનારી તાલુકા અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં જે કર્મચારીઓને જવાબદારી સોંપવામાં આવનારી છે. તેમની તાલીમ પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ કરવામાં આવી છે. ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયાની દરેક તાલીમ ચૂંટણી પંચની ગાઇડલાઇન્સ પ્રમાણે અપાઈ રહી છે. સાથેજ ચૂંટણી દરમિયાન કોવિડ-19ની ગાઈડલાઇન્સનું પણ ચૂસ્તપણે પાલન કરવામાં આવે તે માટે પણ તમામ કર્મચારીઓને તાલીમ અપાઈ છે. આ તાલીમ દરમિયાન ઇવીએમ મશીનની ટ્રેનિંગ આપવામાં આવી છે અને ઇવીએમ મશીનની ટેક્નિલ બાબતો સમજાવવામાં આવી છે. આ તાલીમ પ્રક્રિયામાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં કર્મચારીઓ હાજર રહ્યાં છે.

