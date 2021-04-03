તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:વલસાડ પાલિકામાં વિપક્ષે બિલ પેમેન્ટ વિગતો માગતા આપવામાં ગલ્લાંતલ્લાં

વલસાડ24 મિનિટ પહેલા
વલસાડ પાલિકાના વિપક્ષે વલસાડ શહેરમાં રસ્તા, પાણી, રોડ નવિનીકરણ સહિતના 1 ઓગષ્ટ 2020થી 31 જાન્યુઆરી 2021 સુધીના છ માસના ગાળા દરમિયાન થયેલા કામો સામે એજન્સીને ચૂકવવામાં આવેલા પેમેન્ટની બેંક સ્ટેટમેન્ટ સહિતની વિગતો લેખિતમાં એકાન્ટન્ટ સમક્ષ માગી હતી. પરંતું અજમાયેશી ચીફ એકાઉન્ટન્ટે વિપક્ષને વિગતો આપવા માટે ગલ્લાં તલ્લા કરતાં વિપક્ષ નેતા ગીરીશ દેસાઇએ વાંધો ઉઠાવયો છે.

પાલિકાના વિપક્ષી સભ્યો ચેતના રાજાણે, ઉર્વશી પટેલ, કમળા ઠાકોર, મહેમુદા રાણા, દિવ્યા પટેલ તથા સાથી સભ્યો સંજય ચૌહાણ, મહેન્દ્ર વાડીવાલા, વિજય પટેલ તથા વિપક્ષ નેતા ગીરીશદેસાઇએ ચીફ એકાન્ટન્ટ મનિષા સાહુને છ માસ સુધીમાં ચૂકવાયેલા બિલના નાણાની વિગત માગતું આવેદન આપી માહિતિ માગતા પ્રતિસાદ મળ્યો ન હતો.

