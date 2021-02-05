તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રસીકરણમાં સિદ્ધિ:વલસાડમાં 24 દિવસમાં 10114 આરોગ્ય કર્મીઓએ રસી મુકાવી, જિલ્લા આરોગ્ય વિભાગની ટીમે કોરોના વેક્સિનેશન 73% કામગીરી પૂર્ણ

વલસાડએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સરકારી કર્મચારીઓ પૈકી નોંધાયેલા 6653 કર્મીઓ પૈકી 4723 કર્મીઓએ રસી મુકાવી

વલસાડ જિલ્લામાં 16 જાન્યુઆરીથી કોરોના રસીકરણ ઝૂંબેશ હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે. 24 દિવસમાં 10114 આરોગ્ય કર્મીઓએ રસી મુકાવી છે. વલસાડ જિલ્લામાં આવેલા 50થી વધુ રસીકરણ કેન્દ્રો ઉપર છેલ્લા 24 દિવસમાં આરોગ્ય વિભાગના કર્મચારીઓએ રસી મુકાવી 73% સિદ્ધિ આરોગ્ય વિભાગની ટીમે હાંસલ કરી લીધી છે.

24 દિવસમાં વલસાડના 50થી વધુ રસીકરણ કેન્દ્રો પર કામગીરી
16 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદીના હસ્તે કોરોના રસીના વર્ચ્યુલ લોકાર્પણ બાદ વલસાડ જિલ્લા આરોગ્ય વિભાગની ટીમે છેલ્લા 24 દિવસોમાં 50થી વધુ કોરોના રસીકરણ કેન્દ્રો ઉપર નોંધાયેલા 14,137 આરોગ્ય કર્મચારીઓ પૈકી 10,114 આરોગ્ય કર્મચારીઓએ કોરોના રસી મુકાવી હતી. સાથે જિલ્લામાં સરકારી કર્મચારીઓ પૈકી 6653 નોંધાયેલા સરકારી કર્મચારીઓ પૈકી 4723 જેટલા સરકારી કર્મચારીઓએ કોરોના રસી મુકાવી હતી

નોંધાયેલા આરોગ્ય કર્મીઓ

તાલુકાનોંધાયેલા આરોગ્ય કર્મીઓરસીકરણ
વલસાડ48223286
પારડી12621173
વાપી28642582
ઉમરગામ16541289
ધરમપુર20931004
કપરાડા1442780
કુલ1413710114

જિલ્લામાં નોંધાયેલા સરકારી કર્મીઓ

તાલુકાનોંધાયેલા સરકારી કર્મીઓરસીકરણ
વલસાડ22671573
પારડી583466
વાપી1121901
ઉમરગામ14161113
ધરમપુર701469
કપરાડા565201
કુલ66536653
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓદિલ્હી પોલીસે લાલ કિલ્લા હિંસા મામલામાં આરોપી ઈકબાલ સિંહને અરેસ્ટ કર્યા, બે દિવસમાં બીજી ધરપકડ - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો