જમીન વિવાદ:વલસાડ તાલુકા જુજવા ગામે તારખુંટા મામલે બે પક્ષ વચ્ચે લાકડાં ઉછળ્યાં

વલસાડએક કલાક પહેલા
  • બન્ને પક્ષના કુલ 14 આરોપી સામે ગુનો દાખલ કરાયો
  • જમીનમાં તારખુંટાના મામલે 10 જણા સામે ફરિયાદ

વલસાડના જુજવા ગામે એક જમીનમાં તારખુંટા કરવાના મામલે બે પક્ષકારો સામસામે થઇ ગયા હતા.જેમાં એેક મહિલાને લાકડીનો ફટકો અને સામા પક્ષના એક યુવાનના માથામાં કોઇક સાધન વડે માર મારવામાં આવ્યો હોવાની સામસામી ફરિયાદ નોંધાતા પોલિસે કુલ 14 આરોપી વિરૂધ્ધ ગુનો દાખલ કર્યો હતો.

રૂરલ પોલિસ મથકે જુજવાના પટેલ ફળિયામાં રહેતા મિતેશ છોટુભાઇ પટેલે નોંધાવેલી ફરિયાદ મુજબ એક જમીનમાં અગાઉ સમાજ રાહે સમાધાન થયું હોવા છતાં તેમાં તારખુંટા કેમ કરાવો છો તેવું કહેતા જિજ્ઞેશ પટેલ,દિનેશ પટેલ,ધીરૂભાઇ પટેલ, ઓમ પટેલ,પન્નાબેન પટેલ, જીગીશા પટેલ, હિના પટેલ વિગેરેઓએ ફરિયાદીના પિતાને ઢીક્કામુક્કીનો માર માર્યો હતો અને કુસુમબેનને માથામાં લાકડાનો ફટકો મારી ઇજા પહોંચાડતા સિવિલમાં દાખલ કરાયા હતા.

સામા પક્ષે પન્નાબેન પટેલે નોંધાવેલી ફરિયાદમાં જણાવ્યા મુજબ છોટુભાઇ પટેલ, કુસુમબેન છોટુભાઇપટેલ અને મિતેશ છોટુભાઇ પટેલે જમીનમાં તારખુંટા નહિ કરવા બાબતે ફરિયાદી પન્નાબેનના ઘરે જઇને નાલાયક ગાળો આપી છોટુભાઇએ તેને ઢિક્કામુક્કીનો માર મારી જિજ્ઞેશભાઇને મિતેશે માથામાં માર્યો હતો.આમ જમીનમાં તારખુંટા મામલે બંન્ને પક્ષે સામસામી ફરિયાદો નોંધાતા રૂરલ પોલિસે બંન્ને તરફની ફરિયાદના કુલ 10 આરોપી સામે ગુનો દાખલ કરી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી.

