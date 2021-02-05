તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રાજીનામું:વલસાડ જિલ્લાના કૉંગ્રેસના માજી ધારાસભ્ય ઈશ્વરભાઈ પટેલે કૉંગ્રેસના સભ્યપદેથી રાજીનામું આપ્યું

વલસાડ
  
  વલસાડ કૉંગ્રેસનું ધોવાણ યથાવત

વલસાડ જિલ્લાના ધરમપુરના કોંગ્રેસી માજી ધારાસભ્ય ઈશ્વરભાઈ પટેલે કોંગ્રેસના સભ્યપદેથી 8મી માર્ચે રાજીનામુ ઘરી દેતા ચકચાર મચી ગઇ છે. ગુજરાત પ્રદેશ કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખને સંબોધીને ઈશ્વરભાઈ પટેલે કોંગ્રેસના સભ્ય પદેથી પણ રાજીનામુ ધરી દેતા કોંગ્રેસમાં છૂપો વિખવાદ બહાર આવી રહ્યો છે.

ધરમપુર યુથ કોંગ્રેસના પ્રમુખે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્ય ચૂંટણીમાં કલ્પેશ પટેલને ટિકિટ ન આપીને ધરમપુર તાલુકાની એક બેઠક ગુમાવી હોવાની વાત ક્યાંક બહાર આવી રહી હોય તેમ અને કોંગ્રેસ સમિતિમાં માજી ધારાસભ્યને કોઈ ગણકારતું ન હોય તેવો વિખવાદ બહાર આવી રહ્યો છે. તેમ ધરમપુરના સ્થાનિક લોકો માની રહ્યા છે.

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસના સિનિયર નેતાઓને માન મળતું ન હોવાનું અને તેમનું પક્ષમાં કોઈ સાંભળતું ન હોવાનો વિખવાદ ચરણ સીમાએ આવી પહોંચ્યો છે. વલસાડ જિલ્લાના ધરમપુરના પૂર્વ ધારાસભ્ય ઈશ્વરભાઈ પટેલ કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષના સભ્ય પદેથી 8 માર્ચે રાજીનામુ ધરી દેતા કોંગ્રેસમાં રહેલો છૂપો વિખવાદ બહાર આવી રહ્યો છે. ઈશ્વરભાઈ પટેલે રાજીનામુ આપ્યું હોવાની વાત ધરમપુર પંથકમાં ફેલાતા ચર્ચાનો વિષય બન્યો છે.

